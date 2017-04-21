Caitlyn Jenner Slams Kris & ‘KUWTK’ In Memoir: I Sold Myself Out Being On That Show

Caitlyn Jenner name-checks her family members one by one in her explosive new memoir, and in one excerpt, she bashes Kris Jenner and ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians!’ Find out why Caitlyn regrets appearing on the reality show.

Caitlyn Jenner, 67, does not hold back in The Secrets of My Life, which is due April 25. In particular, she puts her ex-wife Kris Jenner, 61, on blast, saying that Kris made her feel “weak and inferior” during their 23 years of marriage. “We are at each other’s throats,” Cait writes in an excerpt obtained by Daily Mail. “The last five years have been terrible…Kris wants me out of the house as much as possible.” She then refers to the final years of their marital relationship as an “acrimonious misery!” Oh, man.

She goes on to diss the fam’s bread-and-butter, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, admitting that it made her feel like a sellout. “So maybe it’s only fitting that I am treated on the show like a new version of electrolysis without painkillers: reality-show humiliation,” Caitlyn continues. She explains that she “initially agreed to do the show to build a trust fund” for Kendall Jenner, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 19, but also that she was pressured and “intimated” by Kris. Once the show took off, it became “a toxic combination of her withering anger with me and my defensiveness,” Cait writes. Yikes!

As we’ve seen from previews of KUWTK this week (watch one above), Kris is not happy with the subject matter of Caitlyn’s memoir, which is obviously understandable. She confronts Caitlyn about the nasty things she wrote about her, but we’ll have to wait until Sunday to see how Cait responds…

