Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani: Fans Beg Him To Propose After He Gushes Over Her

Cuties! Blake Shelton was so proud of girlfriend Gwen Stefani’s image being projected on the Empire State Building on Apr. 20, but he asked fans ‘How can I top that?’ Their resounding answer: MARRY HER! We’ve got the details.

Forget all those breakup rumors! Just when we think Blake Shelton, 40, and girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 47, couldn’t get any more adorable, they find a way to top themselves. Fashion Bible Harpers Bazaar has been projecting their covers on the side of the Empire State Building this week to honor 150 years in print, and of course the gorgeous singer has graced its pages! On Apr. 20, it was her turn to be featured lighting up the New York City skyline and Blake was both impressed but stressed out because what gesture could he ever do that would be bigger?

“Ok…To whomever put my girlfriend’s picture on the Empire State Building thanks a lot…. How can I top that sh*t?!!” he captioned an Instagram pic of Gwen’s beautiful face rose for story after story on the iconic skyscraper. The Voice judge’s followers immediately chimed in telling him to marry Gwen! The comments were filled with the likes of, “Get married. You have waited long enough and I guarantee you won’t find another one like her,” and “Marry her at the top of the Empire State Building. Pleeeeeeeeeease!!!”

Ok.. To whomever put my girlfriends picture on the Empire State Building thanks a lot…. How can I top that shit?!! A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Apr 20, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

“Propose to her on The Voice finale! You two are the sweetest couple,” was another adorable comment. OMG, that would be ridiculously amazing! It might actually top having Gwen’s face plastered across NYC’s most famous building! We know it’s going to happen one of these days, so what a treat would it be to let all of their fans in on the proposal.

Gwen already said she would totally be up for it. In video outtakes that were released in Mar., Alicia Keys brought up the topic, asking them “What about, like, a proposal on the show?” while Blake responded, “Would that make you feel weird, Gwen?” Um, NO! “That’d be my dream come true!” Gwen answered with a sweet giggle. The people have spoken Blakester, it’s time to put a ring on it!

HollywoodLifers, when do you think Blake will finally pop the question to Gwen? Will be do it before the end of 2017?

