Blake Lively Has A ‘Mastermind Plan’ For 3rd ‘Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants’ Film

Excuse us while we freak out just a little bit! Blake Lively, 29, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at the Variety Power of Women luncheon on April 21 that not only is she down for that third Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie, but the girls are working on making it happen! While she didn’t name specific names, she said the other girls “all hope” for a Sisterhood reunion, as well. In fact, the foursome — America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel, and Blake — are the ones trying to make this come together.

“That’s our little mastermind plan,” Blake told us EXCLUSIVELY. “There’s a beautiful fourth book, and who knows what could happen?” Amazing! The first two Sisterhood films are some absolute staples in our movie collections, and we’ve been waiting years for a third film. Unfortunately, Blake didn’t dish any details about when (or if) the new film would start production, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed.

As for what it would be about, that fourth Sisterhood book, Forever in Blue, Lena (Alexis) falls for a sexy painter, Tibby (Amber) finds out that boyfriend Brian (Leonardo Nam) wants to transfer to her college, Carmen (America) excels in her acting, and Bridget (Blake) works on herself. Sounds like it’s going to be good! There’s also a fifth book now, Sisterhood Everlasting. They could totally pull material from that, too!

Alexis said back in November while promoting her other throwback project, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, that they were working on Sisterhood. It’s happening! Her answer, when asked about the potential film during a Tonight Show appearance, was eerily similar to Blake’s: “I think it would be so much fun. We talk about it. I think we should absolutely do it. We’re working on it, so we’ll see if it happens.” Fingers crossed!

