Blake Lively Just Shut Down The Variety ‘Power Of Women’ Carpet In Drugstore Makeup

REX/Shutterstock

Has there ever been a more perfect human being? I don’t think so. Blake Lively looked radiant with pink lips, glowing skin and voluminous hair at the ‘Variety’ Power Of Women event in NYC on April 21. Get her exact look below.

Blake Lively doesn’t need ANY help in the beauty department, but when she is full glam for a red carpet, she looks absolutely incredible.

She stunned at Variety‘s Power of Women luncheon on April 21, wearing L’Oreal products! She’s a brand ambassador for the drugstore staple and she proves that you don’t need to spend a ton of money to look gorgeous.

Her hair is usually styled by Rod Ortega, who uses T3 Micro hair tools. To copy her look, use a 2″ curling iron to create loose waves from the mid-shaft to ends. Once curls are cool, rake through with fingers for a more undone style. Set with L’Oreal Paris Elnett hairspray — a cult-favorite that is in every hairstylist’s kit!

For extra volume and texture, try this style on second-day hair, and absorb any excess oils with a volumizing dry shampoo.

As far as her glowing skin, use L’Oreal’s True Match Foundation, which is buildable, but allows skin to shine through.

Blake’s shade is W3. There are 33 shades total — with warm, cool and neutral undertones, so there is a perfect match for everyone.

In the past, Blake has worn L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator in Ice for a flawless glow.

Make eyes pop with the L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Butterfly Sculpt Mascara. To get her perfect pink lip, use a lipstick that Blake actually helped create — the L’Oréal Paris Collection Exclusive Lip Pink in Blake’s Pink.

HollywoodLifers, are you obsessed with Blake Lively’s hair at Variety’s Power of Women event?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.