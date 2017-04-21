‘Variety’ Power Of Women Luncheon: Blake Lively & More Best Dressed Celebs

REX/Shutterstock

Some of our favorite celebs headed to the annual ‘Variety’ Power of Women: New York luncheon on April 21 at Cipriani Midtown in NYC. We saw so many gorgeous red carpet outfits and we cannot decide who was the best dressed at the event. What do you guys think? VOTE.

The annual Variety Power of Women: New York luncheon on April 21 at Cipriani Midtown in NYC was packed with our favorite celebs and there were so many amazing red carpet outfits. We loved all of these gorgeous looks and we can’t decide who was best dressed. What do you guys think? VOTE.

We have to start with Blake Lively, 29, of course, because she was the woman of the hour, as she was recognized for her work with the Child Rescue Coalition, a program that tracks down pedophiles all over the world. Blake opted to wear a stunning, forest green jumpsuit which featured a plunging off-the-shoulder neckline that showed off massive cleavage. The bodice of the one-piece was skintight, showing off her tiny waist, while the pants were super wide-leg and flared. She first arrived wearing a matching peplum jacket with it which she later took off.

Jessica Chastain, 40, also looked stunning when she arrived in a white jacquard Carolina Herrera midi dress with a plunging neckline that showed off ample cleavage, and pretty cap sleeves with bows. The straight sheath dress hugged her frame perfectly and she topped the look off with silver metallic pointy-toed pumps. We loved the way she looked in this embroidered dress.

Some of our other favorite looks from the event came from Chelsea Clinton, 37, who opted for a vibrant floral dress with a sweater on top. Kate Walsh, 49, also looked incredible in a sheer black dress with a floral patterned midi skirt. The flowy dress was cinched in at the waist with a black patent leather belt and she topped the look off with silver strappy heels.

We loved all of these red carpet outfits and we cannot decide who was best dressed! What do you guys think? VOTE.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.