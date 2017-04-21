Bella Hadid Leaning On Gigi As Selena & The Weeknd Heat Up: She ‘Makes Me Happy’

REX/Shutterstock

Sisterly love is real! Bella Hadid has opened up about her bond with big sister, Gigi, which has been more solid than ever as the supermodel learns to move on from her ex, The Weeknd.

Bella Hadid, 20, is so lucky to have Gigi Hadid, 21, as her sister. In a new interview with the Daily Mail, Bella spoke so sweetly about her and Gigi’s relationship, which sounds like it has never been stronger than it is right now. Not only does Bella have Gigi to look up to for her career, but she also has her shoulder to lean on in times of need.

“Gigi is my best friend and I love her to death,” Bella told the outlet at the Dior’s Diorshow Pump ‘N’ Volume mascara launch event at Selfridges department store on Thursday, April 20. “If I’m sad I’ll call her and she always makes me happy again. She’s the best, I love her.”

Of course, Bella has definitely been through the ringer since breaking up with her longtime boyfriend, The Weeknd, 27. They broke up in late 2016, and just a couple months later he was spotted out on a date with Selena Gomez, 24, who was known to be friends with both Bella and Gigi. Obviously that has since changed.

