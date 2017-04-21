Shayanna Jenkins Suing Prison After Aaron Hernandez Suicide: Why She’ll Fight In His Honor

AP Images

Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée isn’t satisfied with the medical examiner saying the late NFL star committed suicide in prison. That’s why Shayanna Jenkins is suing the Dept. of Corrections to make sure no evidence gets destroyed: she wants answers! Is the court cooperating?

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, the fiancée of late NFL star Aaron Hernandez, 27, filed court documents on April 20, suing the Department of Corrections in Worcester, Massachusetts. After his death in his prison cell on April 17 was deemed a suicide, she wants every shred of evidence preserved.

Shayanna, the mother of Aaron’s four-year-old daughter, is asking a superior court judge to prevent state officials from destroying evidence from the prison connected to his death, like prison records, video recordings, and physical evidence, according to TMZ. Like Aaron’s lawyer, Jose Baez, she isn’t buying that Aaron would commit suicide, and is looking for answers.

The case is being heard in court on April 21, the same day that the Worcester Medical Examiner’s office announced that they had officially determined that Aaron’s death was a suicide. The former New England Patriots star, who was serving a life sentence in prison for first degree murder, hanged himself in his prison cell by his bedsheets, and died shortly after being discovered and taken to the hospital for help.

While the medical examiner released Aaron’s body to his family, they did not release his brain, Baez said in a press conference, which troubled him greatly. The family wanted to give Aaron’s brain to Boston University’s CTE unit to see if Aaron was suffering from football-related brain injuries. It seemed odd that the M.E. wouldn’t allow them to do that, and Baez found it suspicious.

This came after Baez announced that he and Aaron’s family would be launching an investigation into his death, as well. They saw no indication that Aaron would commit suicide; he had just been acquitted of a double homicide days earlier, and was apparently in good spirits. Baez alleged that Aaron could have been murdered in prison, instead. It makes sense that Shayanna wants all evidence preserved. If they’re going to thoroughly investigate Aaron’s death, then they want no stone left unturned.

