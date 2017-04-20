Tad Cummins: 5 Things To Know About Teacher Who Disappeared With His Teen Student

Courtesy of The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Former teacher Tad Cummins was reportedly arrested on April 20, and the teen girl he allegedly abducted, Elizabeth Thomas, was found safe! The pair was located after her parents reported her missing. Don’t know much about him? Here’s five facts.

1.) Tad Cummins was arrested after an unidentified person called a tip line.

Tennessee officials announced that a single tip allowed them to find Elizabeth Thomas, 15, and the teacher who allegedly abducted her Tad Cummins, 50, on April 20. The night prior, at about 11 p.m., an unidentified caller revealed the pair had “taken up residence in a cabin in Cecilville, California,” Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesman Josh Devine said at a press conference. Thankfully, she was found safe after her parents reported her missing!

2.) The former teacher was recently added to TBI’s most wanted list.

Tad disappeared with Elizabeth, his student at Culleoka Unit School in Maury County, Tennessee, on March 13. An AMBER Alert was issued to help locate the teen girl. Only four days after Elizabeth was reported missing, he was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s top 10 most wanted list. Officials believe they had been hiding in the cabin for about a week and a half.

3.) He was married to his loving spouse for 31 years.

In a shocking turn of events, Tad’s wife Jill Cummins and his daughters publicly begged for him to bring Elizabeth home to safety. Jill filed for divorce in late March, according to court documents. The couple had been married for 31 years, but the documents cited irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct. Despite his betrayal, Jill recently said that she “still loves him.”

4.) Tad could be facing many years behind bars.

A warrant had been issued for Tad’s arrest on charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor. The second charge came after he was allegedly caught kissing Elizabeth on school grounds! Now that he’s been captured, he’ll have to pay the piper. TBI Director Mark Gwyn said he’s “facing a set of charges that should be keeping him behind bars for many years.”

5.) He was living his career dream.

Tad started a second career in teaching in July 2011 when a position for a health science teacher opened at Culleoka Unit School in Maury County, according to The Tennessean. He reportedly said on his application that teaching was something he always wanted to do. Tad met Elizabeth in his third period class, shortly before they allegedly were spotted kissing by another student.

