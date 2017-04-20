Johnny Simmons: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Girlboss’ Star & Your New Crush

Netflix has unleashed a new hottie on the masses! Here’s everything you need to know about Johnny Simmons, who co-stars on your next TV binge, ‘Girlboss’.

1.) You have totally seen him before.

Johnny Simmons, 30, may seem new thanks to his role in Netflix’s latest hit, Girlboss, but the truth is he’s been around for a while. Not only has Johnny co-starred alongside stars like Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried in Jennifer’s Body, he’s also been in movies like Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and 21 Jump Street.

2.) Johnny is a huge Drake fan. HUGE.

Not only has Johnny had the privilege or starring in one of Drake’s music videos (“Hold On, We’re Going Home“), but he also loves to lip sync to his music on social media. Seriously, if you’re lucky enough to follow Johnny on Snapchat then you’re lucky enough to witness his mini spirals into the land of Drizzy.

3.) He’s a good ‘ol southern boy.

Johnny was born in Montgomery, Alabama, but raised in Dallas, Texas. But of course now he’s a Los Angeles, California resident and big time Hollywood actor!

4.) Johnny’s An EMT & Has Studied Biochemistry

Actor, schmactor. While playing characters on the big screen might pay the bills, Johnny has other interests — like furthering his education. In October 2016 it was revealed that Johnny had his EMT certificate and was also studying biochemistry at a community college in California, as reported by Vanity Fair.

5.) Rumor Has It He’s Part Of America’s Founding Family

Yes, you read that correctly. A 2013 report by MTV claims that Johnny is the “great, great, great” nephew of Patrick Henry (former Governor of Virginia) and the third cousin of Robert Edward Lee, a confederate general. How crazy is that?!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think Johnny is a total hunk? What did YOU think of Girlboss on Netflix? Comment below, let us know!