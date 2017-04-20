It’s 4/20, and weed-loving celebs are out in full force to celebrate the marijuana holiday. If you’re someone who’s into the same, it’s totally time to ditch the normal stoners and hang out with the stars! Find out which celebrity you should celebrate with today by taking our quiz!

It’s not your average holiday, and you shouldn’t spend it with the average person. 4/20 is the national (though not sanctioned) holiday to celebrate everything marijuana, and we’re more than confident that celebrities known to dabble in the green stuff are celebrating today. April 20 is about fun, fellowship, and weed, of course. If smoking’s going to inspire a little imagination and creativity, then why not imagine celebrating with one of the most famous weed smokers in the world?

It’s no secret that celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Miley Cyrus, and Seth Rogen are into smoking. They’ve talked about it at length, and have included it just a few times in their art. And that’s an understatement. But there’s a couple famous faces who it may come as a surprise to know enjoy the ganja.

Take Kristen Stewart, for instance. The actress is incredibly chill, but smoking weed isn’t something we’d necessarily expect her to confess to, especially on a public platform. Kristen actually first said she smoked in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2012! She talked about how starring in Twilight totally changed her life, ending her privacy for good.

“You can Google my name and one of the first things that comes up is images of me sitting on my front porch smoking a pipe with my ex-boyfriend and my dog,” she said. “It was taken the day the movie came out. I was no one. I was a kid. I had just turned 18.” Poor thing. “The next day it was like I was a delinquent slimy idiot, whereas I’m kind of a weirdo, creative Valley Girl who smokes pot. Big deal.” Hear, hear!

And then there’s Zayn Malik, who left behind his squeaky clean image when he departed from One Direction. The singer said in a 2016 interview that smoking weed helps him with his anxiety and help with his creative process. Good for him! “Some people say it kills your ambition, some people say it destroys your personality. Personally I haven’t had any of them experiences yet.”

