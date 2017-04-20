March For Science: 5 Things To Know About Earth Day Protest Against Trump’s Policies

Courtesy of March for Science

Earth Day is April 22, and it’s time to protest. Scientists, doctors, and environmentalists are coming together for the March for Science in 500 cities worldwide to raise hell against the government’s anti-science politics. Learn more about the march and how to participate here!

1. It’s about the need to respect and encourage scientific research

The March for Science sees science as “a pillar of human freedom and prosperity.” It’s a nonpartisan event that policy makers and politicians to treat scientists and scientific research as legitimate, and to realize how much harm they could be doing if they cut scientific funding or ignore warnings. Even more so, “the March for Science is a celebration of science,” organizers say. “It is about the very real role that science plays in each of our lives.”

2. The Washington, DC, rally begins at 8:00am ET on the National Mall

The event grounds open at 8:00am on the National Mall, north of the Washington Monument. You can get a map of the march route HERE. The actual march doesn’t start until 2:00pm. but between then, there will be tons of special lectures, activities, performances and speakers to inspire. It’s going to be a full day of celebration!

3. If you can’t make it, the March for Science will be live streamed

Not everyone can make it to Washington, DC. Some people can’t even get out there and march in their own cities. If you can’t march, you can still tune in to the event in solidarity, by heading to the March for Science website and watch a live stream. You’ll also get to see videos, messages, and photos taken by participators come in online in real time.

4. There will be satellite marches in 500 other cities worldwide

There’s likely a March for Science happening in an area near you on April 22! Even if you’re abroad, there are many countries participating. In fact, there are marches on every continent except Antarctica! Whether you’re in the US, Colombia, Uganda, Australia, Japan, or Germany, you’re covered. You can find out if people are marching near you HERE.

5. Bill Nye is speaking

We know him as Bill Nye the Science Guy, but Bill is a legitimate, prolific scientist who is trying to enact real change in our government. He’s a passionate protestor against climate change, and the perfect speaker to lead the pre-March for Science festivities. Plus, he’s Bill Nye. It’s going to be so much fun. Bill! Bill! Bill! Bill!

HollywoodLifers, are you participating in the March for Science on April 22? Let us know!

