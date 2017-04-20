Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. Indiana Pacers Live Stream: Watch The NBA Playoffs Online

REX/Shutterstock

The Cleveland Cavaliers have finally got their mojo back for when it really matters. They’re up 2-0 against the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs and are looking for another win Apr. 20. We’ve got your way to watch via live stream.

Can the Cleveland Cavaliers make a sweep in their first round of the playoffs against the Indiana Pacers? They’re sure going to try as they go into game three with a 2-0 advantage. They were dominant in game two with the Cavs big three of LeBron James, 32, Kyrie Irving, 25, and Kevin Love, 28 all scoring 25 plus points for a grand total of 89, as Indiana really lagged on defense. Cleveland ended up on top with a 117-111 win after barely making it past the Pacers in their first game, 109-108. Game three tips off at 7pm EST on Apr. 20 so scroll down for live stream details.

The action shifts to Indianapolis where the Pacers hope to gain some steam in front of their home crowd at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The team has been able to make brilliant fourth quarter rallies in the series, but ultimately it hasn’t been enough. The team MUST get their defense in order after leaving LeBron and other Cavs stars wide open for key shots. It even got under the skin of Pacers star Lance Stephenson, 26, after Kyrie got a killer three point shot past him and then gave him trash talk.

“We’re doing a terrible job of getting back and guarding people,” Pacers guard Paul George, 26, said after game two. “If we had the answers we’d probably be up in this series right now.” So true. Pacers coach Nate McMillan revealed, “I thought in the third quarter we just lost our composure. I thought we started to get frantic out there. When they made a run offensively, we tried to get it back ourselves, but we just lost our poise.” Hopefully home court advantage will give the Indiana the spark they need on defense and not let them get swept out of the playoffs by the defending NBA champs.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this game, the Cavs or the Pacers?

