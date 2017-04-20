‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Two Major Character Passionately Make Out On Set — See Pic

Courtesy of Marvel

Whoa! ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ doesn’t come out for another year, but we already know about a romance between two main characters. We’ve got the details on who was caught making out on set, so be warned for the spoiler ahead!

We can’t wait for Avengers: Infinity War, as it’s going to be bringing together so many characters from across the Marvel universe. There is tons of secrecy behind the plot, but we’ve got proof that two of the superheroes will be embarking on a romance. E! News got ahold of photos showing Vision, played by Paul Bettany and Scarlet Witch Elizabeth Olsen sharing a cozy make-out moment while filming in Edinburgh, Scotland, Apr. 18. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

The 45-year-old actor and 28-year-old actress repeated the tender scene “eight or nine times,” an eyewitness told the site. They report that Vision opened window curtains with his special powers and then Scarlet Witch appeared by his side “and they get very close and finally kissed.” This would follow along the lines of the comic series, so fans should be thrilled that their hook up is finally happening. Their characters were introduced in Avengers: Age of Ultron so this was the next step for the future couple.

This movie will be SICK, as it’s bringing together nearly the entire Marvel family into one mega film. The cast will include Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Thanos (Josh Brolin), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wong (Benedict Wong), The Collector (Benicio Del Toro), Groot (Vin Diesel), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), and Nebula (Karen Gillan). We don’t know how they’re going to pack all of those characters into just two movies, as part one comes out May 4, 2018 and the second part drops in May of 2019.

