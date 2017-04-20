Tiny Forgiving T.I. For Cheating?: ‘How Can A Man Resist’ When Women Are All Over Him?

Tiny may be forgiving T.I. for his infidelity — but that’s a BIG maybe! The singer and estranged wife of T.I. had a few things to say in a radio interview that seemed to cut the womanizing rapper some slack.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, is not holding back the details surrounding her impending divorce from rapper T.I., 36. Following her admission on Wendy Williams Show that she and T.I. were definitely done for good, Tiny chatted on Essence‘s Yes Girl! podcast and had a bit of a different tone when discussing her husband’s infidelities.

“It’s crazy because they don’t really care . . . Women today, they don’t really care that it’s just for a night. So how can a man [resist]?” she said. “They keep throwing it and keep throwing it. Like, how are they supposed to stay normal and just faithful when this is going on all day, all night? It’s a lot.” Most recently, it was model Bernice Burgos that got in between the marriage of T.I. and Tiny, and the two ladies took to Instagram to publicly battle it out. Shade!

Still, the rumors of infidelity and the bands of groupies that fawned over her husband wasn’t what ultimately tore the two apart. On the Wendy Williams Show on April 20, Tiny revealed, “We just cannot keep it together. I guess, entertainment, life, everything…it’s just a lot.” That’s so sad.

Still, Wendy Williams, herself was adamant the two would work things out and stay together, especially because of their long history. After dating since 2002, T.I. and Tiny married on August 10, 2010 and their life together has been documented in the VH1 show T.I. & Tiny: Family Hustle. Despite what appeared to be a strong relationship and their three children together, Tiny filed for divorce in December 2016.

We’re hoping they’ll make this work, but HollywoodLife.com is hearing EXCLUSIVELY that T.I. is already up and out the door! “T.I.‘s really trying to start a new life! He wants a fresh start, free of marriage and he’s currently eyeing some bachelor pads in LA. T.I. thinks a change of scenery and some sunshine is what he needs to jumpstart his new life,” the insider revealed.

