Tiny Slams T.I. For Dissing Their Marriage As A ‘Distraction’ — ‘That’s A Cop Out’

REX/Shutterstock

In her most explosive interview yet, Tiny absolutely ripped her ex-husband to shreds for publicly calling their marriage a ‘distraction.’ Now, as she’s opening up more than ever about their bitter divorce, T.I is getting a taste of his own medicine.

My, how the roles have reversed! When news first broke out of Tiny, 41, and T.I’s, 36, shocking divorce, it was the rapper who was continuously dropping her name all over town — but it’s the quiet ones you should always be worried about. After taking a backseat for multiple months, the Xscape singer is FINALLY sharing her side of the story on what lead to their demise. “I had to…like how could he just…like, a distraction,” an infuriated Tiny explained to Essence Magazine. “And [T.I.] cannot understand what in the world did he say that wasn’t right.”

What Tiny is referring to is the April 11 interview T.I did with New York radio station Power 105, where he strangely called their marriage a “distraction” from work and becoming a better version of himself. “Ultimately man, I’m on a mission,” said the “Live Your Life” hitmaker. “And there will be people, places and things that distract and deter me from getting there.” Was he talking about his WIFE at the time? It seems that way because T.I goes on to slam their 7-year marriage.

“It seems to me that marriage and what marriage means and what marriage does – it’s just one of those things that’s going to distract and deter me,” he added on-air. I just have a purpose and I don’t always have the time to do the thoughtful, considerate things that a husband should do.” Well, there you go! T.I said it himself that he couldn’t be a devoted, loving husband 24/7 — but that’s what Tiny needs! That’s what ALL women deserve from their man!

HollywoodLifers, can you blame Tiny for wanting a divorce from T.I? Share your thoughts with us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.