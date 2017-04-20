Demi Lovato & More Make ‘TIME’s Top 100: Who Shockingly DIDN’T Make The List?

Time 100 Gala 2016 — SEE PICS

‘TIME’ has revealed its 2017 most influential people in the world on April 20! While there were obvious stars named, such as, Viola Davis and LeBron James, there were obvious snubs. The list sadly didn’t feature some of the world’s most notable entertainers, entrepreneurs and athletes!

It’s that TIME of the year again! The magazine’s annual list of the most influential people in the world dropped on April 20, and some of your favorite stars weren’t on it! Entertainers and entrepreneurs such as Kylie Jenner, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Blake Lively, and Beyonce, all didn’t make the cut!

Kylie Cosmetics has put the young entrepreneur on the map as a business mogul, so we’re puzzled as to why she wasn’t on the list! As you may know, Kim had one of the hardest year’s of her life in 2016 having gone through her terrifying Paris robbery, amongst other family issues. But, the reality star still managed to triumph through it all, while she kept her multi-million dollar business afloat, especially in 2017! And, Khloe — She transformed her body through positive training that influenced the world. Not to mention, she dropped her denim line, Good American, that was the biggest denim launch ever!

Notable athletes that broke records and shaped the sports industry leading up to the list’s release, were Serena Williams, Steph Curry, and Michael Phelps. However, they did not make the list.

Some of the stars who were named the most influential people in the world, were: Donald and Ivanka Trump, Demi Lovato, LeBron James, Tom Brady, Colin Kaepernick, Chance The Rapper, James Corden, Viola Davis, Fan Bingbing, Donald Glover, Ashley Graham, Barry Jenkins, Leslie Jones, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Sarah Paulson, Jordan Peele, Ryan Reynolds, Margot Robbie, Ed Sheeran, and Emma Stone.

John Legend, Viola Davis, Jeff Bezos, Melinda Gates, and Riz Ahmed were each were featured on their own individual cover of TIME for the 2017 list. In the past, just one star would make the coveted cover. However, that all changed in 2016.

Last year, multiple covers were handed out to numerous stars, which included: Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicki Minaj, Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg on one cover, and Christine Lagarde, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Priyanka Chopra.

Congrats to the stars who made the 2017 list! HollywoodLifers, tell us who else you think deserved to make this year’s list!

