Image Courtesy of NBC

Even in the midst of competition, the coaches and artists make some time to get silly! HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE video of outtakes during rehearsals for the Live Playoffs in which Gwen Stefani admits she took a tumble while horseback riding!

The Voice season 12 is well underway, and this EXCLUSIVE video of never-before-seen footage will brighten your day. Gwen Stefani, 47, Blake Shelton, 40, Alicia Keys, 36, and Adam Levine, 38, have a little fun with their team during rehearsals, and these 9 outtakes will make you LOL.

Gwen got a little personal with 15-year-old contestant Brennley Brown. “I wanted to tell you I fell off my horse,” Gwen says in the video, before she starts laughing about it. “But it wasn’t my fault. Like, he fell. I didn’t know horses tripped and fell.”

Aw, poor Gwen! Blake, you should have warned her! Since Blake and Gwen started dating, Gwen has fully embraced Blake’s country life, and we love her for it. “That’s why I have my camouflage Band-Aid, but luckily I’m not in the hospital,” Gwen adds.

Alicia and Anatalia Villaranda end up doing “The Carlton” during their session. Alfonso Ribeiro, 45, would be proud of you girls! Meanwhile, Blake’s guy TSoul comes up with an all-new dance move called the “TSoul Train.”

Rehearsals are held in a huge room full of rugs. Tons and tons of rugs. Adam can’t help but make snarky comments about the plethora of rugs during Johnny Hayes’ practice session before this week’s episodes. At one point, Alicia trips on a rug while wearing sky-high heels. “Y’all trying to kill me,” she jokes. “Y’all see my shoes?” Thank goodness you have great balance, Alicia!

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

