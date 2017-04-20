‘The Bold Type’ & More: Watch All The Trailers For Freeform’s Hottest New Shows

Freeform unveiled an exciting slate of all-new shows coming to the network at their Upfront presentation on April 19. From ‘The Bold Type’ to Marvel’s ‘Cloak & Dagger,’ watch all the trailers of the future shows you’re going to be obsessed with!

*The Bold Type

This is the show I’m definitely the most excited to see this year. The show, based on the life of former Cosmopolitan editor Joanna Coles, 55, follows three young women living in New York City trying to juggle their careers, friendships, and relationships. The series stars Katie Stevens, 24, Aisha Dee, 23, Meghann Fahy, 26, and Sam Page, 40. The Bold Type will have a two-hour premiere on July 11 at 9 p.m. ET.

*Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Marvel is taking over Freeform! The first trailer of the highly-anticipated series doesn’t reveal much, but gives us a glimpse of the story of Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (newcomer Aubrey Joseph), two teenagers with superpowers who are inexplicably linked to each other. The 10-episode series will premiere in 2018.

*Siren

This is a mermaid tale that’s far from The Little Mermaid. The show takes us to the coastal town of Bristol Cove, known for once being home to mermaids. When a mysterious girl shows up that proves the legends are true, the battle begins between man and fish. The show stars Alex Roe, 26, as Ben, a marine biologist who is drawn to Ryn (Eline Powell), who’s hiding a big secret — she’s a mermaid!

*Alone Together

This comedy, produced by Andy Samberg, 38, is putting a spin on the will-they-or-won’t-they trope. Esther Povitsky, 29, and Benji Aflalo star in the single-camera comedy are platonic best friends who just want to be accepted with the status-obsessed culture of Los Angeles. They’re brutally honest with each other, and despite their sharp digs, they’ve always got each other’s backs in the end. But will they stay friends or turn into something more?

Freeform also introduced us to comedian Iliza Shlesinger, 34, who will be shaking things up with the late-night show Truth & Iliza. The show will be a platform for Iliza’s societal observations and sketches fueled by her opinions as well as in-studio celebrity guest and expert interviews. Truth & Iliza will debut on May 2 with six-week run on Freeform.

The network also revealed exciting new movies coming up. Life-Size 2 is officially a go, with Tyra Banks, 43, confirmed to star. The movie will premiere in 2018. Angry Angel, which is being dubbed an It’s A Wonderful Life for the Snapchat generation, will premiere in 2017.

HollywoodLifers, which Freeform show are you most excited for? Let us know!