The Braxton family drama is getting even more complicated. HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the April 20 episode of ‘Braxton Family Values’ featuring Toni and Tamar Braxton trying to decide whether their dad’s new wife can come on family vacay with their mom.

Toni and Tamar Braxton’s parents, Michael and Evelyn, split up over a decade ago, but it doesn’t mean things are not awkward between them. Michael has remarried, putting the girls in a difficult position regarding family vacations, as we can see in this EXCLUSIVE preview.

The sisters know that their dad is going to want to bring his wife on the family vacation, but they both agree she can’t come. Toni, 49, is convinced her dad is going to try and persuade her to let his wife come on the trip because the drama is likely causing problems at home for him.

“She is daddy’s wife, but she’s not my mother,” Toni says in the sneak peek. “She’s not my family.”

Toni had told the family she would talk to their mom about taking a trip with her ex-husband and his new love. “After being honest with myself, I decided I would never, ever, put my mom through that, and I know my dad’s going to be disappointed,” she continues. “We just don’t want him to bring his wife. But I know that this is better for all of us involved.”

Toni understands her mom’s feelings about the situation. She openly admits she couldn’t be in the same room with an ex-husband, especially if infidelity was involved in the downfall of the marriage.

“Toni is right, you know what I mean?” Tamar, 40, says. “You don’t ask your momma: can your daddy’s wife come on a trip? Toni ain’t stupid. She’s Toni Braxton, living legend, for a reason. She ain’t no dumbass.”

Braxton Family Values airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.

