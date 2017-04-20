Mel B & Stephen Belafonte: He Demands More Custody Of Children — They ‘Miss’ Him

REX/Shutterstock

As the drama surrounding Stephen Belafonte and Mel B’s split intensifies, he’s now demanding more time spent with their children. He’s reportedly received many heartbreaking text messages from his daughter and claims their kids ‘miss’ him.

The heated divorce battle between Stephen Belafonte, 41, and Mel B, 41, is far from over. The former Spice Girl has alienated his daughter and stepdaughter from him, according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ. Now, he wants a judge to make things “right.” Stephen claims his daughter, Madison, 5, and stepdaughter, Angel, 10, haven’t seen him in over three weeks. The last time they saw him, Stephen claims they said, “Mommy is really mad at you and that’s why she won’t let us come and see you.” He also said his stepdaughter has reached out to him personally.

Stephen claims that he’s received “a series of heart wrenching text messages from Angel,” including “I Love You,” and “Daddy Where are you” followed by a crying emoji. Mel reportedly wants Stephen far away from Angel and she also wants sole custody of Madison. On the other hand, Stephen apparently says Angel’s biological father, Eddie Murphy, 56, has been a “marginal presence” in Angel’s life, and that he’s her rightful stepdad. He also claimed that Angel hasn’t seen Eddie since birth. Stephen said that Angel had no idea that he’s not her biological father.

Stephen is asserting his rights under a California law that gives stepparents visitation. He says he’s the only parent who cooks. Stephen also says he plays games with them, cuddles with them and tells them stories, and ultimately serves as their father figure. Under the current California law, a step-parent can in fact get “reasonable visitation” if it’s in the best interests of the child.

However, considering Mel’s abuse allegations against him, the courts may decide he’s not fit to see Angel. The America’s Got Talent judge previously claimed that Stephen allegedly physically and psychologically abused her for years — even punching her and telling her to “die b*tch.” As of now, Stephen is not allowed to see the kids or Mel under her restraining order, but he reportedly wants to change the order so he can have equal access to the kids.

