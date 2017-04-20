Sarah Palin Slams Alleged Assault Victims After Bill O’Reilly Gets Fired By Fox

Courtesy of CNN

Who would have thought? Sarah Palin seemingly blasted Bill O’Reilly’s alleged assault victims during a candid interview on April 20. She claimed they shouldn’t have dealt with disrespect ‘for the paychecks,’ and could have stood up for themselves.

Sarah Palin, 53, had a shocking response while discussing corporate culture at Fox News on April 20, during an interview with Jake Tapper, 48, on The Lead. While commenting on the network’s treatment of women, she blasted those who didn’t stand up for themselves when it came to their allegations against Bill O’Reilly, 67. Sarah said, “If a woman believes she is being intimidated and harassed, she needs to stand up and do something about it, not stick around for a paycheck for years and years and years and then after the fact complain about what she went through.” However, she admitted the corporate culture at Fox News is in need of an improvement.

Former Fox News contributor @SarahPalinUSA: culture there has to change https://t.co/MvulB9xfpf #TheLead — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 20, 2017

“Corporate culture there obviously has to change,” she preceded her comments with. “Women don’t deserve it, they should not ever have to put up with any kind of intimidating work space.” Sarah added, “As a strong woman, I say we should feel more empowered than that and we should take a stand and get out of the place or you know, blow the whistle on whoever is the perpetrator doing the bad stuff so that the culture will change. Things are changing quickly at Fox.”

Jake also asked about her role as a former Fox News Channel contributor, digging even further to find out if harassment was one of the reasons she left. She responded, “You know I’m not going to speak for them, my contract wasn’t renewed — that’s the line. I wouldn’t put up with anything that would be perceived as intimidating or harassing.” Sarah voiced her thoughts only one day after Fox News officially let go of Bill amid a flurry of sexual harassment allegations.

Bill has been in hot water for months following multiple assault accusations made against him, which led to multiple advertisers dropping out. An explosive new report came out on April 19, alleging that five women accused him of harassment over the past 15 years. They reportedly claimed that their lawsuits were covered up by Fox, with payouts totaling around $13 million.

