Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne are getting married! The happy couple revealed the big news on April 20, and they couldn’t stop smiling! Ronda even flashed her MASSIVE diamond engagement ring! See it here!

Ronda Rousey, 30, and Travis Browne, 34, are engaged! Browne, a UFC fighter, popped the question to Ronda with a huge diamond ring in New Zealand! Watch the pair explain their exciting engagement news, HERE!

The couple were on a sweet stroll together, where Ronda was glowing and sun-kissed on April 20. When she couldn’t stop smiling, Travis nudged her and encouraged her to fess up. “We’re getting married,” Ronda told TMZ. “We’re engaged,” Travis said, adding, “We were at an outdoor waterfall in New Zealand and it felt like the right place to do it.” SO cute! Ronda said that she and Travis had had been hiking in the mountains of New Zealand for about 10 days, when he asked her to marry him.

As for when the newly engaged couple will walk down the aisle? — “Soon,” Ronda revealed. However, she may need to attend a few bridal shows. “I don’t know what goes into planning a wedding,” she admitted. “It could be really easy, because I don’t really want a lot. We don’t really need decorations or flowers; just somewhere to go, something to eat, and some people around.” It sounds like her wedding planning will be pretty easy! Congrats to the happy couple!

UFC President, Dana White, 47, expressed his excitement for Ronda and Travis. “I’m very happy for Ronda and I’m looking forward to the wedding!”, he told TMZ right after their engagement went public.

Ronda and Travis have been dating for about two years, but they’ve kept their romance extremely private. He was the first to confirm their relationship on the talk show, The MMA House, in Oct. 2015. “She’s my woman, and I’m her man,” he said. “There’s no boyfriend-girlfriend stuff. There’s no dating. We’re together.”

Right after Travis spoke out about their relationship, Ronda did the same. “I don’t talk about my personal life much. That’s why it’s called ‘personal life,'” she told ESPN in a statement on Oct. 14, 2015. “It’s true that Travis and I are in a relationship. I’ve really enjoyed the time we have spent together and getting to know one another. And that’s all I’m going to say about it.”

