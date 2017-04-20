Ronda Rousey’s Engagement Ring From Travis Browne: See Her Diamond Bling

We hear wedding bells for Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne! Not only did Travis propose to Ronda, but he presented her with a gorgeous engagement ring that’s simply blinding — and you can check it out and get all the details on her beautiful bling right here.

Congratulations are in order for Ronda Rousey, 30, who is sporting a major rock on her ring finger after her boyfriend, UFC fighter Travis Browne, 34, popped the question in a romantic, picturesque New Zealand proposal — and he presented her with an engagement ring that’s simply stunning! TMZ broke the news, and you can see Ronda’s ring RIGHT HERE.

Travis popped the question under a waterfall in New Zealand, where he slipped the diamond ring on that finger, and Ronda showed it off while walking around LA on April 20, where she rocked a polka-dot dress — but it was her diamond that caught our attention!

Her ring features a large princess-cut center stone, set in a diamond eternity band, and it sparkled on her finger as the couple was out and about, holding hands and sharing some sweet PDA moments. Ronda’s smile was wider than ever — and we can totally see why!

The couple has been dating since 2015 and we can’t wait to see them walk down the aisle — and it might be right around the corner! “Soon,” Ronda told TMZ. “I don’t know what goes into planning a wedding,” she admitted. “It could be really easy, because I don’t really want a lot. We don’t really need decorations or flowers; just somewhere to go, something to eat, and some people around.”

What do you think of Ronda’s ring? Do you love her gorgeous diamond? Check out her blinding new bling and let us know in the comments below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.