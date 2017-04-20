You Can Get Rachel Lindsay’s Red ‘Bachelorette’ Dress In White For Your Wedding

Courtesy of ABC

Rachel Lindsay looks stunning in the first ‘Bachelorette’ promo in a glam red Randi Rahm gown, and we chatted with the designer about why she decided to add this look to her bridal collection. Get all the details you need if you want to suit up in the style when you say ‘I Do.’

Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette hasn’t even started yet and we’re already obsessing over her latest looks — and one of our fave dresses definitely has to be the major red Randi Rahm gown she’s wearing in the first official poster promoting her season of the show. From the full skirt to the strappy back, the dress is sexy and chic — and it makes a statement!

While we love Rachel’s lady in red moment, we were thrilled to hear that the designer had plans to release the dress in white — just in time for wedding season! The dress, the Randi Rahm White Rose Wedding Gown, will be available for purchase at the Randi Rahm Atelier in NYC after bridal week, and stay tuned for updates on other places where you can score the glam gown, which retails for $6,575. That’s right — you can now recreate Rachel’s fashion moment for your wedding day.

We chatted with Randi, who told us why she decided to add the look to her bridal collection. “Why not in white for a bride? Right place and time, perfect! This dress is so versatile, it can be made in any color!”

We couldn’t agree with her more! Check it out above, let us know if you love the gown, and be sure to check back for more of Rachel’s major Bachelorette looks after the season starts on May 22.

