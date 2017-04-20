NFL 2017-18 Schedule Revealed: Find Out Who & When Your Favorite Team Is Playing

It may be months away, but it’s time to get excited for the 2017-2018 NFL season! The schedule for all 32 teams has been revealed Apr. 20 and we’ve got the details on the incredible games to look forward to!
Are you ready for some football? Of course you are and even though Sept. seems a long way off, we have the 2017-2018 NFL schedule to get us amped for some really thrilling games! The season kicks off with their reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots hosting the Kansas City Chiefs in the season-opening game Sept. 7 for Thursday Night Football.
We’re going to see some thrilling match-ups of the 2016-17 playoffs as the Steelers will face off against the Chiefs and the Patriots. The Packers take on the Cowboys and the Falcons, and the Falcons also play the Seahawks. Atlanta plays every NFC team it faced in the postseason on their way to the Super Bowl last year, and will have a Super Bowl LI rematch against the Patriots in week seven on Oct. 22.
Once again the NFL is taking the action abroad with four regular season games being played in London. Those include Baltimore vs. Jacksonville on Sept. 24 (Week 3), New Orleans vs. Miami on Oct. 1 (Week 4 ), Minnesota vs. Cleveland on Oct. 22 (Week 7) and Arizona vs. the LA Rams on Oct. 29 (Week 8). Once again the Raiders will head to Mexico City — where they are absolutely beloved — as they take on the Patriots. The big question is which team will unretired Marshawn Lynch be playing for?
Here’s a sampling for a majority of teams’ schedules that leaked earlier in the day. The entire official 2017-2018 schedule for all teams can been seen on the NFL’s website by CLICKING HERE.
Arizona Cardinals
Week 4: vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 8: at Los Angeles Rams (London)
Week 9: at San Francisco 49ers
Week 16: vs. New York Giants
Atlanta Falcons
Week 1: at Chicago Bears
Week 2: vs. Green Bay Packers
Week 3: at Detroit Lions
Week 4: vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 7: Sunday Night Football at New England Patriots
Week 8: at New York Jets
Week 11: at Seattle Seahawks
Week 14: Thursday Night Football vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 16: at New Orleans Saints (Christmas Eve)
Week 17: vs. Carolina Panthers
Baltimore Ravens
Week 6: vs. Chicago Bears
Week 8: Thursday Night Football vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 12: Monday Night Football vs. Houston Texans
Buffalo Bills
Week 1: vs. New York Jets
Week 2: at Carolina Panthers
Week 3: vs. Denver Broncos
Week 4: at Atlanta Falcons
Week 7: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 9: Thursday Night Football at New York Jets
Week 10: vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 13: vs. New England Patriots
Week 15: vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 16: at New England Patriots
Week 17: at Miami Dolphins
Carolina Panthers
Week 1: at San Francisco 49ers
Week 2: vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 3: vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 4: at New England Patriots
Week 7: at Chicago Bears
Week 10: Monday Night Football vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 12: at New York Jets
Week 13: at New Orleans Saints
Week 17: at Atlanta Falcons
Chicago Bears
Week 1: vs. Atlanta Falcons
Week 2: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 3: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 4: at Green Bay Packers
Week 5: Monday Night Football vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 6: at Baltimore Ravens
Week 7: vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 8: at New Orleans Saints
Week 10: vs. Green Bay Packers
Week 11: vs. Detroit Lions
Week 12: at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 13: vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 14: at Cincinnati Bengals
Week 15: at Detroit Lions
Week 16: vs. Cleveland Browns
Week 17: at Minnesota Vikings
Cincinnati Bengals
Week 2: Thursday Night Football vs. Houston Texans
Week 14: vs. Chicago Bears
Cleveland Browns
Week 5: vs. New York Jets
Week 8: vs. Minnesota Vikings (London)
Week 16: at Chicago Bears
Dallas Cowboys
Week 1: Sunday Night Football vs. New York Giants
Week 2: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 7: at San Francisco 49ers
Week 14: at New York Giants
Week 15: Sunday Night Football at Oakland Raiders
Week 17: at Philadelphia Eagles
Denver Broncos
Week 1: Monday Night Football vs. L.A. Chargers
Week 3: at Buffalo Bills
Week 6: Sunday Night Football vs. New York Giants
Week 10: Sunday Night Football vs. New England Patriots
Week 14: vs. New York Jets
Detroit Lions
Week 2: Monday Night Football at New York Giants
Week 3: vs. Atlanta Falcons
Week 6: at New Orleans Saints
Week 9: Monday Night Football at Green Bay Packers
Week 11: at Chicago Bears
Week 12: Thursday Night Football vs. Minnesota Vikings (Thanksgiving)
Week 15: vs. Chicago Bears
Week 17: vs. Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Week 1: vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 2: at Atlanta Falcons
Week 4: vs. Chicago Bears
Week 6: at Minnesota Vikings
Week 7: vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 10: at Chicago Bears
Week 12: Sunday Night Football at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 16: vs. Minnesota Vikings
Houston Texans
Week 1: Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 2: Thursday Night Football at Cincinnati Bengals
Week 3: at New England Patriots
Week 5: Sunday Night Football vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 12: Monday Night Football at Baltimore Ravens
Week 14: vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 16: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Christmas)
Indianapolis Colts
Week 5: vs. San Francisco 49ers
Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 1: Houston Texans
Week 4: at New York Jets
Week 16: at San Francisco 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs
Week 1: Thursday Night Football at New England Patriots
Week 5: Sunday Night Football at Houston Texans
Week 11: at New York Giants
Week 13: at New York Jets
Los Angeles Chargers
Week 1: Monday Night Football at Denver Broncos
Week 5: at New York Giants
Week 8: at New England Patriots
Week 16: at New York Jets
Week 17: vs. Oakland Raiders
Los Angeles Rams
Week 3: Thursday Night Football at San Francisco 49ers
Week 8: vs. Arizona Cardinals (London)
Week 9: at New York Giants
Week 12: vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 14: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 17: vs. San Francisco 49ers (Christmas Eve)
Miami Dolphins
Week 1: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 3: at New York Jets
Week 4: vs. New Orleans Saints in London, England, 9:30 a.m ET
Week 7: vs. New York Jets
Week 8: Thursday Night Football at Baltimore Ravens
Week 9: Sunday Night Football vs Oakland Raiders
Week 10: Monday Night Football at Carolina Panthers
Week 12: at New England Patriots
Week 14: Monday Night Football vs. New England Patriots
Week 15: at Buffalo Bills
Week 17: vs. Buffalo Bills
Minnesota Vikings
Week 1: Monday Night Football vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 3: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 5: Monday Night Football at Chicago Bears
Week 6: vs. Green Bay Packers
Week 8: at Cleveland Browns (London)
Week 12: Thursday Night Football at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)
Week 16: at Green Bay Packers
Week 17: vs. Chicago Bears
New England Patriots
Week 1: Thursday Night Football vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 2: New Orleans Saints
Week 3: vs. Houston Texans
Week 4: vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 5: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 6: at New York Jets
Week 7: Sunday Night Football vs. Atlanta Falcons
Week 8: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Week 10: Sunday Night Football at Denver Broncos
Week 11: at Oakland Raiders in Mexico City
Week 12: vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 13: at Buffalo Bills
Week 14: Monday Night Football at Miami Dolphins
Week 15: at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 16: vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 17: vs. New York Jets
New Orleans Saints
Week 1: Monday Night Football at Minnesota Vikings
Week 2: New England Patriots
Week 3: at Carolina Panthers
Week 4: at Miami Dolphins in London, England, 9:30 a.m. ET
Week 6: vs. Detroit Lions
Week 7: at Green Bay Packers
Week 8: vs. Chicago Bears
Week 9: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 10: at Buffalo Bills
Week 11: vs. Washington
Week 12: at Los Angeles Rams
Week 13: vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 14: Thursday Night Football at Atlanta Falcons
Week 15: vs. New York Jets
Week 16: vs. Atlanta Falcons (Christmas Eve)
Week 17: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New York Giants
Week 1: Sunday Night Football at Dallas Cowboys
Week 2: Monday Night Football vs. Detroit Lions
Week 3: at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 4: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 5: vs. L.A. Chargers
Week 6: Sunday Night Football at Denver Broncos
Week 7: vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 9: vs. L.A. Rams
Week 10: at San Francisco 49ers
Week 11: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 12: Thursday Night Football at Washington
Week 13: at Oakland Raiders
Week 14: vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 15: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 16: at Arizona Cardinals
Week 17: vs. Washington
New York Jets
Week 1: at Buffalo Bills
Week 2: at Oakland Raiders
Week 3: vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 4: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 5: at Cleveland Browns
Week 6: vs. New England Patriots
Week 7: at Miami Dolphins
Week 8: vs. Atlanta Falcons
Week 9: Thursday Night Football vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 10: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 12: vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 13: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 14: at Denver Broncos
Week 15: at New York Jets
Week 16: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Week 17: at New England Patriots
Oakland Raiders
Week 1: at Tennessee Titans
Week 2: vs. New York Jets
Week 9: Sunday Night Football at Miami Dolphins
Week 11: vs. New England Patriots in Mexico City
Week 13: vs. New York Giants
Week 15: Sunday Night Football vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 16: at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 17: at Los Angeles Chargers
Philadelphia Eagles
Week 1: at Washington
Week 2: at Dallas Cowboys
Week 3: vs. New York Giants
Week 8: vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 12: vs. Chicago Bears
Week 13: at Seattle Seahawks
Week 14: at Los Angeles Rams
Week 15: at New York Giants
Week 16: vs. Oakland Raiders
Week 17: vs. Dallas Cowboys
Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 3: vs. Chicago Bears
Week 12: Sunday Night Football vs. Green Bay Packers
Week 15: vs. New England Patriots
Week 16: at Houston Texans (Christmas)
San Francisco 49ers
Week 1: vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 2: at Seattle Seahawks
Week 3: Thursday Night Football vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 4: at Arizona Cardinals
Week 5: at Indianapolis Colts
Week 6: at Washington
Week 7: vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 8: at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 9: vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 10: vs New York Giants
Week 12: vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 13: at Chicago Bears
Week 14: at Houston Texans
Week 15: at Tennessee Titans
Week 16: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 17: at Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks
Week 1: at Green Bay Packers
Week 2: vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 7: at New York Giants
Week 11: vs. Atlanta Falcons
Week 12: at San Francisco 49ers
Week 13: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 1: at Miami Dolphins
Week 2: vs. Chicago Bears
Week 3: at Minnesota Vikings
Week 5: vs. New England Patriots
Week 4: vs. New York Giants
Week 7: at Buffalo Bills
Week 9: at New Orleans Saints
Week 10: vs. New York Jets
Week 17: vs. New Orleans Saints
Tennessee Titans
Week 1: vs. Oakland Raiders
Week 15: at San Francisco 49ers
Washington
Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 6: vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 11: at New Orleans Saints
Week 12: Thanksgiving Day Thursday Night Football vs. New York Giants
Week 17: at New York Giants
