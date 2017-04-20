NFL 2017-18 Schedule Revealed: Find Out Who & When Your Favorite Team Is Playing

Courtesy of NFL

It may be months away, but it’s time to get excited for the 2017-2018 NFL season! The schedule for all 32 teams has been revealed Apr. 20 and we’ve got the details on the incredible games to look forward to!

Are you ready for some football? Of course you are and even though Sept. seems a long way off, we have the 2017-2018 NFL schedule to get us amped for some really thrilling games! The season kicks off with their reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots hosting the Kansas City Chiefs in the season-opening game Sept. 7 for Thursday Night Football.

We’re going to see some thrilling match-ups of the 2016-17 playoffs as the Steelers will face off against the Chiefs and the Patriots. The Packers take on the Cowboys and the Falcons, and the Falcons also play the Seahawks. Atlanta plays every NFC team it faced in the postseason on their way to the Super Bowl last year, and will have a Super Bowl LI rematch against the Patriots in week seven on Oct. 22.

Once again the NFL is taking the action abroad with four regular season games being played in London. Those include Baltimore vs. Jacksonville on Sept. 24 (Week 3), New Orleans vs. Miami on Oct. 1 (Week 4 ), Minnesota vs. Cleveland on Oct. 22 (Week 7) and Arizona vs. the LA Rams on Oct. 29 (Week 8). Once again the Raiders will head to Mexico City — where they are absolutely beloved — as they take on the Patriots. The big question is which team will unretired Marshawn Lynch be playing for?

Here’s a sampling for a majority of teams’ schedules that leaked earlier in the day. The entire official 2017-2018 schedule for all teams can been seen on the NFL’s website by CLICKING HERE.

Arizona Cardinals

Week 4: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 8: at Los Angeles Rams (London)

Week 9: at San Francisco 49ers

Week 16: vs. New York Giants

Atlanta Falcons

Week 1: at Chicago Bears

Week 2: vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 3: at Detroit Lions

Week 4: vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 7: Sunday Night Football at New England Patriots

Week 8: at New York Jets

Week 11: at Seattle Seahawks

Week 14: Thursday Night Football vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 16: at New Orleans Saints (Christmas Eve)

Week 17: vs. Carolina Panthers

Baltimore Ravens

Week 6: vs. Chicago Bears

Week 8: Thursday Night Football vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 12: Monday Night Football vs. Houston Texans

Buffalo Bills

Week 1: vs. New York Jets

Week 2: at Carolina Panthers

Week 3: vs. Denver Broncos

Week 4: at Atlanta Falcons

Week 7: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 9: Thursday Night Football at New York Jets

Week 10: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 13: vs. New England Patriots

Week 15: vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 16: at New England Patriots

Week 17: at Miami Dolphins

Carolina Panthers Week 1: at San Francisco 49ers

Week 2: vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 3: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 4: at New England Patriots

Week 7: at Chicago Bears

Week 10: Monday Night Football vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 12: at New York Jets

Week 13: at New Orleans Saints

Week 17: at Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears Week 1: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 2: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 3: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 4: at Green Bay Packers

Week 5: Monday Night Football vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 6: at Baltimore Ravens

Week 7: vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 8: at New Orleans Saints

Week 10: vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 11: vs. Detroit Lions

Week 12: at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 13: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 14: at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 15: at Detroit Lions

Week 16: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 17: at Minnesota Vikings Cincinnati Bengals Week 2: Thursday Night Football vs. Houston Texans

Week 14: vs. Chicago Bears Cleveland Browns Week 5: vs. New York Jets

Week 8: vs. Minnesota Vikings (London)

Week 16: at Chicago Bears Dallas Cowboys Week 1: Sunday Night Football vs. New York Giants

Week 2: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 7: at San Francisco 49ers

Week 14: at New York Giants

Week 15: Sunday Night Football at Oakland Raiders

Week 17: at Philadelphia Eagles Denver Broncos Week 1: Monday Night Football vs. L.A. Chargers

Week 3: at Buffalo Bills

Week 6: Sunday Night Football vs. New York Giants

Week 10: Sunday Night Football vs. New England Patriots

Week 14: vs. New York Jets Detroit Lions Week 2: Monday Night Football at New York Giants

Week 3: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 6: at New Orleans Saints

Week 9: Monday Night Football at Green Bay Packers

Week 11: at Chicago Bears

Week 12: Thursday Night Football vs. Minnesota Vikings (Thanksgiving)

Week 15: vs. Chicago Bears

Week 17: vs. Green Bay Packers Green Bay Packers Week 1: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 2: at Atlanta Falcons

Week 4: vs. Chicago Bears

Week 6: at Minnesota Vikings

Week 7: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 10: at Chicago Bears

Week 12: Sunday Night Football at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 16: vs. Minnesota Vikings Houston Texans Week 1: Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 2: Thursday Night Football at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 3: at New England Patriots

Week 5: Sunday Night Football vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 12: Monday Night Football at Baltimore Ravens

Week 14: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 16: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Christmas) Indianapolis Colts Week 5: vs. San Francisco 49ers Jacksonville Jaguars Week 1: Houston Texans

Week 4: at New York Jets

Week 16: at San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Week 1: Thursday Night Football at New England Patriots

Week 5: Sunday Night Football at Houston Texans

Week 11: at New York Giants

Week 13: at New York Jets Los Angeles Chargers Week 1: Monday Night Football at Denver Broncos

Week 5: at New York Giants

Week 8: at New England Patriots

Week 16: at New York Jets

Week 17: vs. Oakland Raiders Los Angeles Rams Week 3: Thursday Night Football at San Francisco 49ers

Week 8: vs. Arizona Cardinals (London)

Week 9: at New York Giants

Week 12: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 14: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 17: vs. San Francisco 49ers (Christmas Eve) Miami Dolphins Week 1: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 3: at New York Jets

Week 4: vs. New Orleans Saints in London, England, 9:30 a.m ET

Week 7: vs. New York Jets

Week 8: Thursday Night Football at Baltimore Ravens

Week 9: Sunday Night Football vs Oakland Raiders

Week 10: Monday Night Football at Carolina Panthers

Week 12: at New England Patriots

Week 14: Monday Night Football vs. New England Patriots

Week 15: at Buffalo Bills

Week 17: vs. Buffalo Bills Minnesota Vikings Week 1: Monday Night Football vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 3: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 5: Monday Night Football at Chicago Bears

Week 6: vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 8: at Cleveland Browns (London)

Week 12: Thursday Night Football at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)

Week 16: at Green Bay Packers

Week 17: vs. Chicago Bears New England Patriots Week 1: Thursday Night Football vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 2: New Orleans Saints

Week 3: vs. Houston Texans

Week 4: vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 5: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 6: at New York Jets

Week 7: Sunday Night Football vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 8: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 10: Sunday Night Football at Denver Broncos

Week 11: at Oakland Raiders in Mexico City

Week 12: vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 13: at Buffalo Bills

Week 14: Monday Night Football at Miami Dolphins

Week 15: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 16: vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 17: vs. New York Jets New Orleans Saints Week 1: Monday Night Football at Minnesota Vikings

Week 2: New England Patriots

Week 3: at Carolina Panthers

Week 4: at Miami Dolphins in London, England, 9:30 a.m. ET

Week 6: vs. Detroit Lions

Week 7: at Green Bay Packers

Week 8: vs. Chicago Bears

Week 9: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10: at Buffalo Bills

Week 11: vs. Washington

Week 12: at Los Angeles Rams

Week 13: vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 14: Thursday Night Football at Atlanta Falcons

Week 15: vs. New York Jets

Week 16: vs. Atlanta Falcons (Christmas Eve)

Week 17: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers New York Giants Week 1: Sunday Night Football at Dallas Cowboys

Week 2: Monday Night Football vs. Detroit Lions

Week 3: at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 4: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 5: vs. L.A. Chargers

Week 6: Sunday Night Football at Denver Broncos

Week 7: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 9: vs. L.A. Rams

Week 10: at San Francisco 49ers

Week 11: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 12: Thursday Night Football at Washington

Week 13: at Oakland Raiders

Week 14: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 15: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16: at Arizona Cardinals

Week 17: vs. Washington New York Jets Week 1: at Buffalo Bills

Week 2: at Oakland Raiders

Week 3: vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 4: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 5: at Cleveland Browns

Week 6: vs. New England Patriots

Week 7: at Miami Dolphins

Week 8: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 9: Thursday Night Football vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 10: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 12: vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 13: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 14: at Denver Broncos

Week 15: at New York Jets

Week 16: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 17: at New England Patriots Oakland Raiders Week 1: at Tennessee Titans

Week 2: vs. New York Jets

Week 9: Sunday Night Football at Miami Dolphins

Week 11: vs. New England Patriots in Mexico City

Week 13: vs. New York Giants

Week 15: Sunday Night Football vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 16: at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 17: at Los Angeles Chargers Philadelphia Eagles Week 1: at Washington

Week 2: at Dallas Cowboys

Week 3: vs. New York Giants

Week 8: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 12: vs. Chicago Bears

Week 13: at Seattle Seahawks

Week 14: at Los Angeles Rams

Week 15: at New York Giants

Week 16: vs. Oakland Raiders

Week 17: vs. Dallas Cowboys Pittsburgh Steelers Week 3: vs. Chicago Bears

Week 12: Sunday Night Football vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 15: vs. New England Patriots

Week 16: at Houston Texans (Christmas) San Francisco 49ers Week 1: vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 2: at Seattle Seahawks

Week 3: Thursday Night Football vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 4: at Arizona Cardinals

Week 5: at Indianapolis Colts

Week 6: at Washington

Week 7: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 8: at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 9: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 10: vs New York Giants

Week 12: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 13: at Chicago Bears

Week 14: at Houston Texans

Week 15: at Tennessee Titans

Week 16: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 17: at Los Angeles Rams Seattle Seahawks Week 1: at Green Bay Packers

Week 2: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 7: at New York Giants

Week 11: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 12: at San Francisco 49ers

Week 13: vs. Philadelphia Eagles Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 1: at Miami Dolphins

Week 2: vs. Chicago Bears

Week 3: at Minnesota Vikings

Week 5: vs. New England Patriots

Week 4: vs. New York Giants

Week 7: at Buffalo Bills

Week 9: at New Orleans Saints

Week 10: vs. New York Jets

Week 17: vs. New Orleans Saints Tennessee Titans Week 1: vs. Oakland Raiders

Week 15: at San Francisco 49ers Washington Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 6: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 11: at New Orleans Saints

Week 12: Thanksgiving Day Thursday Night Football vs. New York Giants

Week 17: at New York Giants

HollywoodLifers, which games are you looking forward to the most? Who is your favorite NFL team?

