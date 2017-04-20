REX/Shutterstock

Now THIS is how it’s done! Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner put the biggest exclamation point in his playoff game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with the dunk of the century! We’ve got video of his explosive score, right here!

What a play! The Indiana Pacers were so fired up to be playing game three of their first round of the NBA playoff series at home Apr. 20 that the squad was completely electrified. It was nowhere more apparent than Myles Turner‘s second quarter slam dunk that has the had all of Bankers Life Fieldhouse erupt. The magic moment happened he tried for three and failed, but rebounded his missed shot and slammed it the rim as Cleveland’s Tristan Thompson, 25, looked on helplessly.

The entire Pacers bench jumped up from their seats in a massive eruption of joy that couldn’t be contained. Even his own dad was seen going crazy for the epic play. Fans immediately couldn’t stop raving about it on Twitter and he became the top trending topic!

Myles Turner pulled a Shang Tsung on Tristan Thompson. 😂😂😂 He got that rebound & looked at Tristan like " YOUR SOUL IS MINE. " 😂😂😂💀 — The Real Majisty (@Majisty) April 21, 2017

Myles Turner actually killed Tristan Thompson — Gilchrist (@Itztheboss101) April 21, 2017

Pacers finna get swept…but thank you Myles Turner for dunking on Tristan Thompson! #GetYourFishinGearReady 😩 🎣 🐟 — andrea jdot castle (@glammajamma_) April 21, 2017

Myles Turner dunked on the entire Cavs team, history and future pic.twitter.com/N6kojEgiLY — New Culture Order (@NewCultureOrder) April 21, 2017

Myles Turner just ended Tristan Thompson career pic.twitter.com/2HDm4W6MBC — 🌊💎 (@DaOfficialTrell) April 20, 2017

Some fans even had fun at mocking Tristan’s relationship with Khloe Kardashian, 32, joking that she was going to dump him for Myles now!

Khloe Kardashian has dumped Tristan Thompson and is now dating Myles Turner pic.twitter.com/AxHbKUpIe8 — Joe Raynne 🏀 (@JoeRaynne) April 21, 2017

Myles Turner should be arrested for this crime he did to Tristan Kardashian…. pic.twitter.com/UNvvxbsuvZ — EL FOOSAY (@SheHatesJacoby) April 20, 2017

Khloe texting Myles Turner tonight like "hey big head" — edamamepapi (@neeccss) April 21, 2017

Who knew Myles Turner would be the one that could get Lamar Odom's Girl back! — Huggy Lowdown (@HuggyLowdownDC) April 21, 2017

Unfortunately for Myles, all the love that came his way began to disappear as the game went on, as he unfathomably kept going for three and constantly missing. People started bashing him online and saying that he was being selfish with the ball and playing like crap. Oh man how quickly fortunates can change in a game. Eight minutes into the second quarter he was being hailed as a God and by the second half ALL tweets about him were on his poor play. Take that love while you can get it Myles, because taking so many threes and missing added up as the Pacers dropped the game 119-111. It put the Cavs up 3-0 and on the verge of sweeping Indiana out of the playoffs.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Myles’ amazing dunk? Did his weak play in the second half make you forget about it quickly?

