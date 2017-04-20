Mia Khalifa: Fans Freak After Porn Star Jokes About Rumors She’s HIV Positive

Wow this is SO uncool! Popular porn star Mia Khalifa sent fans into a frenzy on April 20 when she tweeted that she was HIV positive, but it turns out that it was just a SUPER inappropriate joke. See the furious reactions, right here.
Mia Khalifa, this is SO messed up! The 24-year-old former porn star made a tasteless joke on Twitter on April 20, and now she’s dealing with the backlash. A weird rumor has been circulating that Mia is HIV positive, and while she confirmed that it’s false, she poked fun at the dire claims on Twitter:
Mia use photos of an episode of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia where Danny DeVito claims that he has AIDs to skip the line at a water park. Underneath, she comments that she’s going to use this tactic to cut the beer line at a hockey game. The tweet is clearly meant to poke fun at the HIV rumors. A friend didn’t take that well, tweeting “lying about a terminal illness to cut a line. Are you sure you want that kind of karma?” To which Mia responded “I’m not just sure. I’m HIV positive.” Very classy.
She took it a step further by sending out a string of tweets joking about being happy she’ll get a great “summer bod,” used it to get people to buy merch on her shop, and trying to get a MakeAWish meet and greet with the Capitols.
Fans are understandably upset for multiple reasons. On one hand, they’ve been worried about her health, and instead of reassuring them that she’s okay, she joked about the serious situation. Of course, another major concern is that HIV is a real problem, and many people are forced to live with this tragic and debilitating disease. Mocking it just isn’t funny, even if you didn’t start the rumor in the first place.
Here’s what more fans are saying about her shocking joke:
Mia finally released a statement revealing that the rumors are 100% untrue. “In case it isn’t clear already: no, I am not HIV positive. I get laid way less often than you’d think,” she wrote. She also insisted that the rumors “hurt” her, but did not apologize to the people she may have hurt with her insensitive jokes.
