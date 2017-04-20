It’s been 17 years since ‘Life-Size’ aired on Disney Channel, but who’s to say Lindsay Lohan can’t still play with dolls? HollywoodLife.com caught up with the star of Freeform’s sequel, Tyra Banks, to hear exclusively about her plans for the ‘edgy’ sequel — and why mothers may be sending ‘hate mail.’

Tyra Banks is ready to return as Eve — this time an older version. So why has it taken so long? “We have had four scripts and we kept doing it over and over. I would give pages and pages of notes… and then the network would go ‘No,'” the model and actress, 43, told HollywoodLife.com exclusively at the Freeform Upfronts in NYC. Finally we realized that Eve needs to grow up — that her audience was girls between 7 and 13 and they’re women now. So we need to reflect on what they’re experiencing in their life. It’s a whole new edgy, modern Eve coming to Life-Size 2.”

Of course Lindsay Lohan played the young girl — the 30-year-old actress was only 13 at the time — but will she be back this time around?

“I would love for her to do something. I bonded with her on set. We lived together practically for six weeks — me and her little bother and her sister and her momma,” Tyra told us. “I love Lindsay. Everything she’s gone through, I see her and I’m like, “That’s still my little baby!” I really hope that she can come back and do something. I think that people would be very happy to see that.”

So it may not make sense for her to be the young girl playing with dolls, but we do know that this time around the movie is going to be more “edgy” than the original — hence it’s move to Freeform. “The writer is doing some crazy stuff right now. She pitched it to me and I was like… “OKAY!’ I’m gonna get some hate mail from some moms thinking they’re gonna watch Life-Size with their five-year-old. This is Freeform, not Disney Channel,” she added.

Life-Size 2 will air on Freeform in December 2018. Do you think Lindsay should/would come back? Let us know!