Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Reveals Why New Album Is A Return To Their Roots

Lady Antebellum will finally drop their sixth record ‘Heart Break’ on June 9, and ahead of the highly-anticipated release, we caught up with lead singer and HSN designer Hillary Scott about the making of the album. Here’s what’s in store!

“We wrote and recorded this album as close to the same way as we made our very first album,” Hillary Scott tells us of creating Lady Antebellum‘s first album in three years. “We lived in a house together in Florida and California [and] worked in the studio until all hours and shared every meal together,” she adds. Sounds like music boot camp to us, and we can’t wait to hear the final results!

As for the tour, well, it sounds like their most epic yet. "We're so excited to bring the songs from Heart Break to the live stage," Hillary gushes. "We have the BEST tour mates in Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young. This tour, this lineup, and this stage feels so fresh and exciting." Okay, now we're pumped!

As for the tour, well, it sounds like their most epic yet. “We’re so excited to bring the songs from Heart Break to the live stage,” Hillary gushes. “We have the BEST tour mates in Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young. This tour, this lineup, and this stage feels so fresh and exciting.” Okay, now we’re pumped!

Somehow, the “American Honey” singer has also found time to partner with HSN for a new fashion collaboration. The debut of her collection, LaBellum, is one you won’t want to miss! Tune in to HSN tonight at 9:00 PM EST to check it out.

Catch Lady Antebellum on tour here!

