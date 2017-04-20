‘The Last Jedi’ Director Reveals Why He Made A Huge Change To Kylo Ren’s Face

Image Courtesy of Disney

The latest ‘Star Wars’ trailer is an impressive one — but there is one thing that’s off, as fans of the franchise of course noticed. Kylo Ren’s scar is positioned a tad differently than it was in ‘The Force Awakens.’ Luckily, director Rian Johnson has explained why.

A fan asked the director, Rian Johnson, on Twitter, “Why Kylo’s scar is in different place?” His answer was simply, “It isn’t.” With that, fans started wondering what was going on — in the trailer, they noticed that the scar Kylo got in The Force Awakens was in the middle of his nose — while this time around, it’s slightly moved over.

“I don’t think it’s a mistake. A different scar seems unlikely. Maybe done on aesthetic purposes? Or a flashback?” one fan on Twitter asked, with another, adding, “You seen the scar for three seconds in 7, you’ll see it for the whole movie in 8. I’m betting they just liked it farther right. Close enough.” So, Rian responded to clear the air. “It was my decision to slightly adjust it, and that was my justification. It honestly looked goofy running straight up the bridge of his nose,” he wrote.

Of course it is his choice, but leave it up to Star Wars fans to dissect every minute of that incredible trailer. We’re excited to see Adam Driver as Kylo Ren in any aspect. Additionally, we all freaked out over hearing Luke Skywalker — er, Mark Hamill — speak again. “Breathe… Just breathe. Now, reach out. What do you see?” he asks. Rey replies, “Light. Darkness. A balance.” We see that he’s training her in lightsaber moves. So, is she the last Jedi? We also hear Luke say, “It’s time for the Jedi to end.”

All the answers will come in December. HollywoodLifers, did you notice Kylo’s new scar? Are you surprised by it? Let us know!

