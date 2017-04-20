REX/Shutterstock

Her drama with ex, Caitlyn Jenner, is making headlines this week, but that didn’t stop Kris Jenner from having a great time with her daughter, Kendall Jenner, at an event on April 19. She still seemed so happy!

Kris Jenner, 61, brushed aside her issues with Caitlyn Jenner, 67, for a fun night out in honor of her daughter, Kendall Jenner, 21, at the Harper’s Bazaar 150th anniversary party on April 19. The proud mama flashed a huge smile throughout the evening, posing for photos with Kendall and other attendees, and not having a care in the world about the headlines her ex has been making this week.

Caitlyn’s book, The Secrets Of My Life, hits stands on April 25, and she’ll be doing a follow up sit-down special with Diane Sawyer on April 21. Ahead of the release, though, the former Olympian shared an excerpt of the autobiography, in which she confirms that she had gender reassignment surgery back in January. Coincidentally (or not so much), the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is centered around Kris reading an advanced copy of the book — and the sneak peeks reveal she’s pissed about how Caitlyn portrays her.

Kris and Caitlyn’s relationship has been up and down in the two years since Cait’s transition, with the Kardashian matriarch consistently getting frustrated with things Caitlyn has said about her and their marriage. The KUWTK clip is obviously a few months old at this point, so it’s unclear where Kris and Caitlyn stand today, but obviously, it’s had an affect on the family.

Unsurprisingly, Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian have sided with their mother, but Kendall and Kylie Jenner, 19, have been put in quite an awkward position. “[They] feel like they need to be on team Cait,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Their sisters told them that they don’t have to choose sides, but that hasn’t stopped them from feeling like they’re caught in the middle.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kris and Caitlyn will ever make up for good?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.