Kim Kardashian Blasts Blac Chyna’s ‘Hurtful’ Motives For Dating Rob: It’s ‘F***ed Up’

Courtesy of E

Kim Kardashian told Rob how she REALLY feels about Blac Chyna in a clip from the April 23 episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’ Rob’s big sister didn’t hold back while slamming Blac’s ‘motives’ and telling him to move on. See for yourself!

Yikes! Remember back on Dec. 17, when Rob Kardashian, 30, took to Snapchat to reveal that Blac Chyna, 28, had taken their baby Dream Kardashian (along with the nursery furniture and snacks) and left Rob in the dust? Well on April 20 we got to see the aftermath in a new teaser for Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E!.

Kim Kardashian, 36, and Corey Gamble, 36, rush to Rob’s house to comfort him after his string of upset Snaps, and he explains why he did it. “I wanted people to know that I’m hurt and this is f–ked up,” he said. “The fact that you [Blac] say like in a year if he’s not getting his s–t together in year I’ma drop him. Like, who are you to say I’ma drop you?!”

After telling him that fans were worried that he’s suicidal, Kim gives it to him straight: “I’ve always been super cool with her like I have a different relationship with her than like, you know, what you guys have and with Kylie and I always hear her out and stuff, but like just seeing the motives is like what’s hurtful.” When Rob says he wants Blac to tell him the truth in person, Kim gives him some tough love. “She’ll never tell you!”

In the confessional, Kim elaborates: “I’ve always felt like them as a couple just isn’t that healthy and I think they know that too. It’s not like some secret,” she admits. “Rob can be really irrational and he just has to learn to really take responsibility for himself and not blame Chyna. This just like all has to stop.”

It seemed like it HAD stopped, since Blac and Rob have been seemingly broken up for a while. That is, of course, until they posted Snapchats on a date holding hands on April 19. Now it seems like they may be starting this harmful cycle all over again.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Kim is right about Blac having bad motives? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.