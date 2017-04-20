Courtesy of Instagram

Look out Hollywood, the ‘Good Squad’ is taking over! In her newest and sexiest ‘Good American’ campaign to date, Khloe Kardashian poses completely topless alongside two top models in nothing but skin-tight jeans. Check out the sizzling ad, here!

Khloe Kardashian, 32, is on a a mission to change the way the fashion industry interprets beauty. The Good American collection is, in her words, designed for real women who want to embrace their curves — which is exactly what the designer did in her latest campaign! Khloe ditched the shirt for her sizzling photoshoot as she struck a fierce pose in the middle of two top models, Rose Bertram from Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition and Leomie Anderson who’s worked with Victoria’s Secret.

The reality star also takes pride in using women with different looks, shapes, colors, and sizes in her Good American marketing. Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians got to see Khloe’s launch party kick off at The Grove in Los Angeles in a recent episode. That’s where she introduced the world to her “Good Squad” — a group of confident ladies who are proud to represent the Good American brand in their daily lives. Kylie Jenner‘s BFF, Jordyn Woods, is actually one of the members!

At this point Khloe has totally transformed into the butterfly after being branded as “the fat sister” by online trolls for years. She’s never had so much body confidence, and she may have Kim Kardashian to thank for that! Khloe actually idolizes how fit the mother-of-two has become over recent months! “Well damn……she shut sh*t down,” gushed the fashion designer over her sister’s workout session. “Hands down best body ever! I have to get my sh*t together. If this isn’t motivation, I don’t know what is! Keeks, you really look amazing!” Nothing like sisterly love!

HollywoodLifers, how stunning does Khloe look in her topless Good American campaign?

