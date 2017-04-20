Why Khloe Kardashian Sleeps In Tristan Thompson’s Jersey Before Every Big Game

Courtesy of Instagram

Khloe Kardashian takes her WAG status very seriously when it comes to Tristan Thompson and his team’s bid for the 2017 NBA Championship. Not only does she cook him amazing pre-game eats and cheer him on from the stands — she’s also got her own superstitious rituals!

Khloe Kardashian, 32, is all in when it comes to Tristan Thompson, 26, and the Cleveland Cavaliers. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Khloe is doing everything she can to help Tristan’s team win the 2017 NBA Championship. “Khloe is very invested in Tristan and his team winning the playoffs. She wants to show all the haters that the Kardashian curse is BS, so this is important to her on a very personal level. She wants this for Tristan too — whatever he wants, she wants. That’s why she’s gotten very superstitious about the whole thing.” We can totally understand why Khloe would want to shut down the talk about her being a bad luck charm, once and for all.

So what exactly is Khloe doing to bring some good luck to the Cavs? “She has all these little rituals that she has to do before every big game, including sleeping in one of Tristan’s jerseys from last year,” says our source. “He gave it to her last year and she slept in it the night before they won the playoffs. She was sleeping in it again the night before they got into this year’s playoffs, so now she’s convinced it’s magic, she won’t sleep in anything else right now.” We bet Tristan loves her team spirit. And we bet she looks damn sexy in nothing but his jersey.

So far Khloe and her rituals seem to be working their magic because the Cavs have been on fire. Khloe cheered them on from the stands on April 17 and they won. Their winning streak probably has more to do with their talent than Khloe’s superstitions, but you never know.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe’s a little kooky for being so superstitious? Or is she helping the team? Let us know in the comments!

