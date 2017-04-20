Kansas City Royals Fan Punches Woman In The Face — Shocking Video

REX/Shutterstock

OMG! This is terrible! A male Kansas City Royals fan punched a woman in the face during the KC Royals game against the San Francisco Giants and the video is absolutely horrifying!

A new video reveals a man dressed head-to-toe in Kansas City Royals gear reaching his arm back and punching a woman in the face during the KC Royals game against the San Francisco Giants on the evening of April 19, 2017. According to TMZ, the woman allegedly spit on the crazed fan before he got up and struck her in the face. The footage is both horrifying and shocking. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO

The outlet reported that both the man and the woman involved were arrested following the incident. In the video, a yellow-shirted security officer can be seen running up to the brawl and responding to the situation. An off-duty Kansas City police officer was also in the crowd and assisted in breaking up the fight. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that after speaking with a number of witnesses, they concluded the woman was actually the aggressor in this situation and had reportedly spit several times before the man spun around and knocked her to the ground with his fist. She apparently denied medical attention and the two were cited for disorderly conduct and removed from the KC Kauffman Stadium.

Who knows if these two will ever be allowed back to a Royals game again, but luckily the team is heading out of town on April 20 to begin a four-game series against the Texas Rangers! The Royals have had a mediocre start to the 2017 season, breaking even with seven wins and seven losses. They kicked off Opening Day with a loss, and went on to lose three more after that, but picked things up against the Astros on April 7 with a dominating 5-1 win. Although the events that ensued during the SF Giants game were entirely inappropriate and violent, the Royals did go on to win — so that’s a positive!

