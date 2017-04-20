Please, don’t ask Katie Couric about the drama brewing at the ‘Today’ show, because she really doesn’t want to answer! The journalist fielded a question on ‘WWHL’ about the situation between Tamron Hall and Megyn Kelly over at NBC, and her response was totally awkward. Watch!

Katie Couric, 60, learned the hard way that anything goes on Watch What Happens Live, including fielding awkward call-in questions from fans! The former longtime Today show host got dragged into the drama concerning Tamron Hall, 46, who recently left Today, and Megyn Kelly, 46, who just joined the network…in the time slot where Tamron’s show used to be. You can see why that situation’s tense, right? The fan on the phone asked Katie what she thought about the situation, and the legendary journalist immediately shut down and awkwardly tried to field the question. It didn’t go so well.

“I haven’t talked to Tamron, I don’t know Tamron very well. I know Megyn a bit,” Katie said, her smile turning into a forced grin. Yikes! “You know, unfortunately sometimes people turn morning shows into soap operas that they’re not because they feel so intimately connected to the people on the shows. They get very territorial and proprietary about it, and read things into it. You know, I just things will work out, I wish Tamron well, but I’m just not getting involved in the drama of it all.”

“Katie Couric for Senate!” host Andy Cohen, 48, joked after she finished giving her very diplomatic response. It’s understandable why she would give such a vague answer. She doesn’t want to seem like she’s taking sides in an already tense situation. Tamron announced in February 2017 that she’d be leaving Today‘s 9:00 hour when her contract expired, even though she was offered a renewal by NBC. It was rumored that she wanted out because she’d be moved to another hour in the schedule to make room for Megyn, who was just hired by NBC after leaving Fox News. Tamron allegedly felt insulted that she was being pushed aside despite her years with Today and her amazing ratings.

Another awkward reason for Katie to deflect answering the question: she was once in the same situation! Katie joined Today in 1991 when co-host Deborah Norville, now 58, was out on maternity leave. The show’s ratings skyrocketed when audiences loved Katie so much, that Deborah never came back. Ouch. Katie co-hosted the show until 2006.

HollywoodLifers, do you think there’s major drama between Tamron and Megyn, or is everything cool? Let us know!