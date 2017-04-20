JR Smith: Cavaliers Player Gets Emotional Over Daughter Born Prematurely

Courtesy of Instagram

JR Smith’s daughter, Dakota, was born five months prematurely in Jan. 2017. During a press conference on April 19, he said that she was just the size of his iPhone when she was born. JR also gave an uplifting update on Dakota, who remains hospitalized. See what he had to say.

JR Smith, 31, continued to be a pillar of strength for his family while they patiently wait for their youngest daughter, Dakota to return home. On April 19, he addressed a slew of reporters [via ESPN], when he said, “She’s doing good.” The Cleveland veteran dove deeper into his daughter’s health, when he said, “She’s doing unbelievable numbers. The doctors say she’s off the charts.” Amazing!

As for how he and his family, including wife, Jewel Harris, have been handling Dakota’s condition? — “We can’t complain…,” Smith told reporters. “We just have to take it day by day, and hopefully one day soon she’ll come home.” We hope so!

Smith couldn’t help but brag about how incredible his wife has been throughout their family’s emotional time with Dakota’s birth. He credited Jewel for spending “108 days” at a Cleveland hospital with Dakota. Smith has, of course, been there with his family, but he’s also been splitting his time with the Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Playoffs. However, he admitted that this family always comes first.

“I’ve got an unbelievable wife,” Smith of Jewel, whom he married in August. “She made sure I was the first person able to give her [Dakota] a bottle. I can’t say enough about her because she’s been there literally all day, every day since [Dakota was born]. It’s the 108th day she’s been there. For her to let me do that or let me do certain things is really cool and I appreciate that.” So sweet. JR held Dakota for the first time on Feb. 6, which you can see in the photo above.

Ultimately, “everything is on the up and up” with Dakota, Smith said. A large part of her progressive is due to the neonatal doctors and nurses who continue to treat her every day at the hospital. Smith referred to the medical staff as “real heroes.” JR and Jewel are also parents to daughters, Demi and Peyton Smith.

All in all, Smith is trying to remain as positive and optimistic as possible. “I change my alarm to ‘It’s a Beautiful Morning’ every time I wake up,” he said. And, as for how he is doing? — On April 17, Smith exited game two of the Playoffs in the first quarter with a hamstring injury. However, after an MRI on his left hamstring came back negative, he said that he will “absolutely” be ready to play in game 3 on April 20. Hopefully Cavaliers head coach, Tyronn Lue, 39, feels the same.

