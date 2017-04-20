JaVale McGee: Warriors Star Made Every Shot He Took In Game 2 & Fans Are Loving It

REX/Shutterstock

Playoff surprises! JaVale McGee turned the Warriors’ game 2 into the JaVale McGee show! On April 19, McGee brought his A-game when he scored 15 points against the Portland Trail Blazers! Fans went wild when he dunked basket after basket! You have to watch his hot streak, here!

JaVale McGee, 29, came to play during game two of the NBA Playoffs, April 19! The Warriors swept Portland with a final score of 110-81, and McGee led his Kevin Durant-less team to their 2-0 Playoffs victory.

He went 7-for-7 from the field, scoring 15 points over the Trail Blazers. And, he was only on the court for 13 minutes. In the first quarter alone, McGee racked up 13 points in eight minutes. Can we hand out the game MVP right now?

From an insane spin move, to five aggressive rebounds and four blocks, the fresh-off-the-bench star was the Warriors’ most clutch player last night. McGee proved to be the star we all knew he was, and you have to see his incredible performance, below!

JaVale McGee went a perfect 7-for-7 from the field, posting 15 points in a Game Two win over the Trail Blazers! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/jcshHzFkVJ — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 20, 2017

McGee’s 15 points and 100% field goal shooting put him right up there with his team’s star players, Steph Curry, 29, and Clay Thompson, 27. Curry had 19 points and Thompson brought in 16. And, McGee pretty much solidified his title as the alley-oops king.

When McGee came out to play, fans went nuts!

Steph Curry for MVP

Draymond Green for Defense of player of the year

Jerome for pimp of the decade

And Javale McGee for President — Free Yo B**ch (@FreeYoBitch1) April 20, 2017

Golden State has done a good job in maximizing JaVale McGee's potential. I always knew that he could play. — Khyte Mendoza (@khyte_) April 20, 2017

KD was a great pickup for the Warriors but I'd argue their best pickup was JaVale McGee. He's s beast. He outhustles EVERYONE — Hashtag Targeting (@rainbasin) April 20, 2017

yeah, javale mcgee was dunking everything in sight — Suburban Sturdy (@STURDYSHOW) April 20, 2017

There’s no doubt JaVale stepped it up when the Warriors needed him the most. Durant’s absence due to a calf injury, could have put them in Playoffs jeopardy. Coach Steve Kerr didn’t want to risk Durant getting a worse injury than his strained calf muscle, so he sat the 6’9″ star out during game two. Durant injured his calf during the Warriors’ game one win April 16.

In a post game interview, Draymond Green, 27 commended McGee’s game 2, star performance. “The energy that he brought off the bench, obviously it showed up in the points,” Green said before he bragged about everything McGee had done for the team that night. “He was amazing all over the court for us tonight.”

