How To Look Bronzey & Golden Even When You’re Super Pale

It’s a constant struggle of mine to look bronzey and golden despite my super pale skin. Katherine Heigl is back on the big screen for the first time in 2 years, and she rocked a glowing look to perfection at her premiere. Get her makeup artist’s tips below!

Katherine Heigl looked picture perfect at the Unforgettable premiere in Los Angeles, Calif. on April 18. Even though she has pale skin, she looked healthy and radiant! Not all bronzers are sparkly or orange!

Her makeup artist Debra Ferullo created the look and told us: “I wanted to warm her skin up and give her a smokey hot vibe!”

Here is the exact how to from Debra:

THE SKIN:

“I prepped the skin first using bareMinerals SkinLongevityVital Power Infusion Serum all over her face, then using the Beautiful Finish Brush I applied Original Foundation in Light Beige.”

THE FACE:

“Next I used Invisible Bronze Powder Bronzer in Tan to warm Katherine up and give her a slight tan. I concentrated it more below her cheekbones to work as a bit of a contour as well. Then did a light dusting all over her face hitting the spots that the sun would naturally kiss first!

On her cheekbones I used Invisible Glow Powder Highlighter in Tan then applied bareMinerals Blush in Laughter along her cheekbones. On the apples of her cheeks I used bareMinerals Blush in Fruit Cocktail.”

THE EYES:

“For her brows I used bareMinerals Brow Master in Universal Taupe. I started her eyes by lining the waterline with Around The Clock Intense Cream Glide Eyeliner in 10AM.

Then using the bareMinerals bare Natural Ready Eyeshadow Palette, I used the shade Mahogany I swept it over her entire lid just past the socket line and worked it in between her bottom lashes. I blended this to give it a soft smokey look. I layered the Couture shade on the lid up to the socket line. I used the Mixologist shade in the inner corners of her eyes and used the Hot Commodity shade down under her bottom lashes.

Then we curled them and applied some fake lashes and two coats of Flawless Definition Mascara to her top and bottom lashes.”

THE LIPS:

“For her lip stick I used bareMinerals Statement Lip Matte Liquid Lip color in Flawless, which is available in June 2017.”

HollywoodLifers, are you trying to get glowing skin with pale

