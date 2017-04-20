Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Break Up: Was Relationship With Ex Jason Walsh The Cause?

REX/Shutterstock

Hilary Duff is coming clean of Matthew Koma! The couple is reportedly dunzo, and we’re wondering if a rekindled romance with her sexy trainer ex Jason Walsh is the reason.

Say it ain’t so! Hilary Duff, 29, and her cute musician boyfriend Matthew Koma, 29, have allegedly called it quits! A new report from E! on April 20 claims that the duo ended their relationship in March after just a couple of months of dating. Unfortunately, the source claims they were just too busy to make it work.

Take me back to Costa with him. A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Feb 23, 2017 at 2:20pm PST

The duo seemed hot and heavy as recently as Feb. 23, when Hilary posted a romantic pic on Instagram with Matt, with the caption “take me back to Costa with him.” They first made their red carpet debut together on Jan. 29, less than one month earlier.

The couple set off alarms when they unfollowed each other on Instagram, and the insider confirmed the split by revealing that Matt is very much “single,” especially since he’s currently touring. Hil, on the other hand, has us wondering whether she may have reconnected with Jason Walsh, the sexy trainer she dated after splitting with her husband Mike Comrie.

That’s because Hilary and Jason spent an afternoon together in New York City on April 17. The pair was reportedly “playful with each other,” and were spotted leaving an event together and going into her apartment together. Yowza!

Perhaps Hil simply wanted to catch up with her ex while she’s spending some time in New York City filming the 4th season of Younger, her hit TV land show. We would totally see these two rekindle their steamy love affair now that she’s done with Matt, but we’ll just have to wait and see!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Hilary will go back to Jason now that she’s split with Matt? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.