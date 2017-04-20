Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: Their Recurring Fight That Leaves Her ‘Bent Out Of Shape’

REX/Shutterstock

Oh no! Just days after a new report claimed Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani called it quits, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned they keep having one fight that leaves her ‘bent out of shape.’ Will it lead to the end of their relationship? Find out!

Don’t worry! Blake Shelton, 40, and Gwen Stefani, 47, are not breaking up. At least, not anytime soon. But they are constantly running into the same problem over and over again.

“The one thing that they fight about on occasion is the amount of time they spend with each other. Blake loves to have some time to himself, whether it be on tour or just being relaxed in front of the TV without a care in the world. He sees Gwen all the time at work and outside of work, and he just wants some time to himself, but she wants to be around him all the time. It is not the end of the world by any means, but he gets frustrated sometimes when they have a great hangout and then they don’t see each other for a few days physically and she gets bent out of shape about it. He is not avoiding her, he just needs some Blake time,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

While running into this issue over and over again probably isn’t a good thing for Blake and Gwen, we don’t think it’ll turn into something that ends their relationship. They probably just need to figure out some sort of compromise.

As for that nasty report that claimed they had already broken up, a source told us, “They are happy, together, in love and pay no attention to the regular rumors that circle about their relationship being over,” so we’re not that worried.

