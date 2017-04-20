Gisele Promotes Trump Protest As Tom Brady Skips White House Visit: Is She The Reason?

On the same day Tom Brady was supposed to celebrate the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl win at the White House with President Trump, his wife, Gisele Bundchen tweeted about an anti-Trump rally coming up. Was she the real reason he opted to ditch Trump, or was it just a coincidence?

Just hours before the New England Patriots hit up the White House to meet President Donald Trump, 70, on April 19, Gisele Bundchen, 36, tweeted a link to the People’s Climate March, a protest against Trump and his administration. “On April 29th in Washington D.C. — March for climate, jobs, and justice. To change everything, we need everyone,” she wrote in a tweet that was later deleted, according to The Boston Globe. The protest will be held on the same day as Trump’s 100th day in office.

It’s pretty crazy Gisele would tweet something anti-Trump on the same day her husband’s team met them! Tom Brady, 39, announced early on April 19 that he would be skipping the White House meeting because he was “attending to some personal family matters.” Tom also skipped his team’s visit with President Barack Obama, 55, in 2015.

The White House meeting also coincided with Tom’s parents’ 48th wedding anniversary, which could be another reason why he bowed out. His beloved mother, Galynn Brady, is currently battling cancer. She was unable to attend many of her son’s Patriots games last year, but she was well enough to watch him win his fifth Super Bowl. She resumed treatment after the Super Bowl.

In addition to Tom, several other players skipped out on celebrating with Trump. Running LeGarrette Blount, 30, defensive end Chris Long, 32, defensive tackle Alan Branch, 32, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, 27, tight end Martellus Bennett, 30, and safety Devin McCourty, 29, and wide receiver Danny Amendola, 31, were also not present.

