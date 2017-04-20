‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Photos Are Here: See Jon Snow, Daenerys & More In Action

Image Courtesy of HBO

Stop everything and sound the alarm. New ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 photo have arrived! These epic pictures show Daenerys and her crew making landfall, Littlefinger and Sansa working together, and so much more!

Scoop about Game of Thrones season 7 has been kept under lock and key, but HBO is finally unveiling some information about the upcoming season in the form of new photos that will hold you over until the show returns on July 16.

Let’s start with Daernerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). The last time we saw the Mother of Dragons she had set sail for Westeros with Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Varys (Conleth Hill), Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson), and her massive army. Multiple photos from this batch confirm she makes landfall very early on in the season. The recently released promo featured her sitting on the throne at Dragonstone, so that’s probably where Dany’s making a pit stop first on her journey to the Iron Throne. Daernerys is looking more badass than ever in her new wardrobe.

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is also pictured all bundled up and ready for winter. He’s looking more brooding than usual and still rocking that pulled-back ponytail. Littlefinger (Aiden Gillen) is sticking around Winterfell, likely for Sansa (Sophie Turner). He’s clearly not giving up on his dream to marry her and sit on the Iron Throne. Will Sansa have a change of heart and begin to trust him again? (Don’t do it, girl!)

Fan favorite Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) will be returning in season 7, as well as Brienne (Gwedoline Christie) and Tormund (Kristofer Hivju). The Hound (Rory McCann) is trudging through the snow on horseback heading north in one photo. Will Arya (Maisie Williams) and The Hound finally come face-to-face again this season? Let’s hope so!

Cersei (Lena Headey) is living for her new role as Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. She’s practically invincible with Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau) by her side. The Lannister twins better brace themselves, though. Tyrion is making his way back home and working with one powerful queen who also wants the Iron Throne. Check out all the rest of the season 7 photos by looking through our gallery now!

