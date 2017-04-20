Faith Thigpen Wears $2,000 Kardashian-Inspired Look To Prom: Cool Or Crazy?

Courtesy of Instagram

Teen Faith Thigpen splurged on an outrageous prom outfit, drawing inspiration from the Kardashian/Jenner gals — but was her look too over the top? Check it out and VOTE.

Go big or go home appears to be the theme at this Mississippi prom — well, at least for 16-year-old Faith Thigpen! The teen, who is on the dance reality show Bring It! turned heads when she arrived at her Jackson’ high school prom in an over-the-top outfit that sparkled from head-to-toe. She opted for an embellished jumpsuit, train, and matching bejeweled face mask, created by designer Angel Brinks, for her big night — and her look certainly didn’t come cheap! In fact, her ensemble cost $1,995.

When The Great Gatsby prom theme was announced at Faith’s high school, she turned to the fashionable Kardashian-Jenner fam for inspiration — after all, they threw an epic 60th birthday party for matriarch Kris Jenner with the same exact theme! The teen dished about the look to Yahoo. “It was inspired by the Kardashians,” she said. “Our theme was the 1920s The Great Gatsby. My mom and I saw pictures from the Kardashian’ Gatsby-themed blinged-out party, and we were immediately inspired!”

Her crystal-encrusted jumpsuit was definitely jaw-dropping — and it looked nearly identical to the dress Kylie Jenner wore to her mom’s party, right down to the sheer-detailing and the sparkles. Faith knew just who to turn to for her prom-perfect look — designer and Basketball Wives LA star Angel. She created the show-stopping get-up she wore to the prom.

What do you think of Faith’s prom look? Was it way too outrageous and over-the-top or totally cool to see her in the Kardashian-inspired outfit? Would you ever spend that much on a prom look? Check it out above and VOTE and let us know.

