10 Different Forms Of Birth Control — How To Find Out Which One Is Right For You

REX/Shutterstock

If you’re thinking about trying birth control, now is your chance to get it while it’s still accessible & affordable. There are so many different forms of birth control, which can get quite confusing, so we rounded up 10 different types & how you can find out which one is right for you!

Birth control has been around for ages, and while it’s still accessible and affordable right now, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to stay that way. Federal and state government officials are trying to reduce Planned Parenthood funding, which would make it hard to obtain birth control. Into The Gloss teamed up with Planned Parenthood and Lenny Letter to provide a list of 10 different birth control methods you can still try and how you can figure out which one is right for you:

1. External Condoms

Cost: About $1 or Free

What It Is: A thin covering made of plastic or latex that’s worn on the penis during sex.

Effectiveness: 98%. Can also be used to prevent sexually transmitted diseases/infections (STDs & STIs) & it’s the only form of B.C. that prevents STDs.

Disadvantages: They can break or tear.

2. The Pill

Cost: about $0–$50 per month

What It Is: A pill with different levels of hormones – estrogen & progestin – taken every day.

Effectiveness: 91-99%

Disadvantages: Can lead to blood clots & strokes for smokers & ladies 35 or older. The hormones can effect your mood, periods, & weight.

3. NuvaRing

Cost: about $0–$80 per month

What It Is: A small ring with estrogen & progestin hormones that you put in your vagina once a month for three weeks to prevent pregnancy.

Effectiveness: 91-99%

Disadvantages: Does not protect against STIs.

4. IUD

Cost: between $0 and $1,000 up front, but lasts up to 12 years.

What It Is: A small, “T-shaped” device inserted into the uterus to prevent pregnancy. There are 2 types of IUDs — copper IUDs (ParaGard) and hormonal IUDs (Liletta, Mirena, Skyla, and Kyleena). The ParaGard IUD doesn’t have hormones & last up to 12 yrs. The hormonal IUDs: Mirena works for up to 6 years. Kyleena works for up to 5 years. Skyla and Liletta work for up to 3 years.

Effectiveness: 99%

Disadvantages: Does not protect against STIs.

5. Birth Control Implant

Cost: between $0 and $800 up front, but lasts up to 4 years.

What It Is: A matchstick-sized rod that is inserted in the arm to prevent pregnancy.

Effectiveness: 99%

Disadvantages: Does not protect against STIs.

6. Internal Condoms

Cost: about $4 each or about $6 for a 3-pack.

What It Is: A pouch inserted into the vagina to prevent pregnancy. They provide pretty much the same protection from STDs & pregnancy as an external condom.

Effectiveness: 79-95%

Disadvantages: If you use it the right way it’s 95% effective, if you don’t, it’s 79% effective.

7. Birth Control Shot

Cost: about $0–$100 per injection.

What It Is: A shot with hormone progestin in it that you get in the arm or butt once every three months that prevents pregnancy.

Effectiveness: 94-99%

Disadvantages: Does not protect against STIs.

8. Morning After Pill

Cost: varies from $25 to $65

What It Is: A birth control pill you can use to prevent pregnancy up to five days after unprotected sex. Can be bought at select health centers & drugstores.

Effectiveness: 75-89%

Disadvantages: Does not protect against STIs.

9. Diaphragm

Cost: about $0-$75

What It Is: A shallow silicone cup inserted into the vagina to prevent pregnancy.

Effectiveness: 88-94%

Disadvantages: Does not protect against STIs.

10. Birth Control Patch

Cost: about $0-$80 per month

What It Is: A small patch that sticks to your skin to prevent pregnancy by releasing the same hormones in the birth control pill — estrogen and progestin, that thicken the cervical mucus and prevent ovulation.

Effectiveness: 99%

Disadvantages: Does not protect against STIs.

What do you guys think? What birth control method will you try? For more information and questions, head to Planned Parenthood.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.