Is it possible to be any cuter than Chris Pratt and Anna Faris? The answer is probably no, especially after you see how absolutely adorable they were at the big red carpet premiere of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’!

Chris Pratt, 37, and Anna Faris, 40, are living their best lives as Hollywood’s cutest couple. On Wednesday night, April 19, the pair hit the red carpet at the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in Los Angeles, California and made a splash, as usual. Anna looked stunning in a pink Marchesa gown, while Chris suited up in a grey suit. Needless to say, they both looked flawless!

Once on the red carpet, Chris and Anna had a little bit of fun for the cameras. They poked fun at “awkward prom” poses, with Anna looking uncomfortable as Chris placed his hands on her hips and leaned back with an awkward smile. Too funny! Make sure you click into the gallery above to check out all of the super adorable #RelationshipGoals pics that Chris and Anna took at the big premiere. We’ll be swooning for days!

The best part? Anna documented the entire day leading up to their red carpet arrival on Twitter, complete with pictures. While all of Anna’s play-by-play tweets throughout the day were pretty hilarious, we really love the shot she shared from inside the car on her way to the premiere. Check it out below:

540pm. Running late. Chris blames you guys. Seriously. pic.twitter.com/bR8dS8WVrA — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 20, 2017

