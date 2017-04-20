Encore! Charlie Puth treated the world to a sizzling new song from his upcoming album on April 20, and it’s everything fans dreamed of and more. LISTEN to his uber-catchy track ‘Attention’ right here, and tell us what you think of it!

Charlie Puth, 25, who we know and love from that beyond-viral collaboration with Selena Gomez, 24, on “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” is back with another hit! LISTEN to “Attention” above.

Take a look at some of the lyrics:

You just want attention

You don’t want my heart

Baby, you just hate the thought of me with someone new

Yeah, you just want attention

I knew from the start

You’re just making sure I’m never getting over you

So good!

Charlie actually premiered the song in an “immersive music exhibit” in Los Angeles called “The Attention Room” on April 19, and you can check it out for yourself at 8017 Melrose Ave on weekdays from 7:00-11:00 PM and on weekends from 1:00-11:00 PM through April 30. The exhibit, which was created in partnership with Spotify, features an LED infinity tunnel that serves as the perfect photo opp, and of course “Attention” plays throughout the exhibit. So cool!

The singer has been teasing the song all over social media, even sharing a Voice Memo video on Instagram on April 18 that revealed a portion of the lyrics. Take a look:

#GetAttentionOniTunes if we get this trending worldwide….something cool will happen. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 21, 2017

A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) on Apr 18, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

Of course, fans have been beside themselves with anticipation for the new material. “OMFG @charlieputh I seriously can’t wait for your album. I love you,” one person commented on Instagram. “OMG CHARLIE IM ALREADY ADDICTED TO THIS EVEN THOUGH ITS NOT OUT YET,” another wrote, er, rather enthusiastically. Hopefully it won’t be too long until we get news of a new album! Of course, it’ll be hard to top NINE TRACK MIND, Charlie’s certified platinum debut album, but we are confident that he’ll do just that. We’ll keep ya posted!

HollywoodLifers, do you love “Attention?” Tell us if it’s your favorite Charlie song ever!