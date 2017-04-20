Celine Dion Admits She’s Slept With 6-Year-Old Twins Every Night Since Husband’s Death

Courtesy of Instagram

Celine Dion’s been an emblem of strength since the death of hubby René Angélil over a year ago. And in a recent interview, the star revealed where some of that strength comes from — her sons! In fact, because she ‘needs’ them, Celine’s even slept with her 2 youngest every night in a ‘huge’ bed since his passing.

While Celine Dion, 49, admitted that she doesn’t think she’ll EVER stop grieving the death of her husband René Angélil, she does find comfort in the three kids he left behind — their shared sons René-Charles Angelil, 15, and six-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy Angelil. Sitting down with The Sun Celine opened up about how she and her children have been each other’s support systems since René’s January 2016 passing — and part of her and the twins’ coping mechanism is sharing a bed.

“I organize myself to not feel lonely,” Celine explained. “So I got myself a huge, huge, huge bed and I sleep with my twins. They are comforting me a lot. I need them. I need them close.” Celine, Nelson, and Eddy have actually spent every night together since René died of cancer at age 73. “When it’s time for them to say they want their room, their room’s ready. But we watch a lot of TV together. I’m discovering Disney,” the singer added.

But as much as her sons help HER, Celine is also helping THEM through the pain of losing their father. The star went on to explain that since she’s been acting so strong, it’s helped them be that way too. “They’re really well because I’m strong,” Celine said. “I’m sounding pretentious, but if I don’t show them the way, they will question it. ‘Papa is not coming back but Papa is in your heart.’ ” Is anyone else getting teary eyed?

While strength’s important though, Celine also knows it’s important to get their feelings out. One way she and the boys do that is by “talking” to their father regularly. “We kiss him every night,” Celine said. “We have a little ritual where we say goodnight to him with a little picture. Then the kids talk to him. And they write words, put them in balloons and we send the balloons to the sky.”

As for the widow, she told the British newspaper she “will probably grieve for the rest of my life,” but added that she was hopeful for the future — even though new love isn’t in the card for her right now. “Now it is definitely too soon for me,” she said. “I am definitely in love with [René], married to him.”

“He’s the love of my life,” Celine continued. “It’s very difficult for me to see myself with another person. The love that I have for him, I live it every day. And as a woman, we do have emotions and feelings that come and go. And it’s always with him.”

