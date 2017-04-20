Carmelo & La La Anthony Split: Basketball ‘Strained’ Relationship But Can They Reconcile?

REX/Shutterstock

There’s just non-stop drama surrounding Carmelo & La La Anthony’s split! The couple have been reportedly fighting a ton about basketball, but a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they want to see if ‘absence makes the heart grow fonder!’

Carmelo and La La Anthony’s separation has been super tumultuous since the news broke on Apr. 17. The couple have reportedly been struggling for months. The New York Knicks forward has had to deal with the possibility he could get traded to another team. That’s reportedly caused a bunch of massive blowouts between Carmelo and La La a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Being traded ruffles feathers because Carmelo only wants to go to a select amount of teams,” the insider told us, which limits where he could end up.

“They both don’t want to disrupt her kids life by moving,” the source continued, “All these elements have started to strain their relationship to the point were they have argued more than got along.” There’s reportedly still some hope for a miraculous reconciliation for Carmelo and La La. “So they are trying to separate before they do anything more drastic and are actively trying to see if absence makes the heart grow fonder or if they should move on and actually get divorced. This is the first step to divorce or reconciliation. Both options are possible,” the source said.

The stress surrounding Carmelo’s potential trade deal and moving to another city would definitely add tension in a marriage, but that’s unfortunately not the only trouble Carmelo and La La have been facing. He allegedly cheated on her, which reportedly was La La’s final straw. There have even been rumors that one woman is six and a half months pregnant with Carmelo’s baby, according to TMZ! “Carmelo cheated on La La which was the catalyst of many of their troubles,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “Then, the last few months, all the rumors he was being traded didn’t help matters, either. One thing after the next piled on, and that was why they separated. She was not having any of it anymore.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think basketball played a part in La La and Carmelo’s problems? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.