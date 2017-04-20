Click to Skip Ad
Canadian Radio Music Awards Winners 2017 — Full List: Justin Bieber & More

Thu, April 20, 2017 10:25am EDT by Add first Comment
Canadian Radio Music Awards Winners 2017
The Canadian Radio Music Awards winners have been announced, and you can check them out right here! Of course Justin Bieber took home a prize, but you’ll want to learn about these other hot names, too. After all, one of them might just be the next big thing!

Here’s the full list of winners from Canadian Music Week’s 20th annual Canadian Radio Music Awards (CRMA), which were announced during a luncheon held at Toronto’s Sheraton Centre Hotel in Canada on April 19. Ruth B, Alessia Cara, The Strumbellas and more came out on top:

BEST NEW GROUP OR SOLO ARTIST: HOT AC
Ruth B – “Lost Boy”

BEST NEW GROUP OR SOLO ARTIST: MAINSTREAM AC
Alessia Cara – “Here”

BEST NEW GROUP OR SOLO ARTIST: CHR
Ruth B – “Lost Boy”

BEST NEW GROUP OR SOLO ARTIST: DANCE/URBAN/RHYTHMIC
Neon Dreams – “Marching Bands”

BEST NEW GROUP OR SOLO ARTIST: MAINSTREAM ROCK
The Strumbellas – “Spirits”

BEST NEW GROUP OR SOLO ARTIST: MODERN ROCK
The Strumbellas – “Spirits”

BEST NEW GROUP OR SOLO ARTIST: COUNTRY
James Barker Band – “Lawn Chair Lazy”

SOCAN SONG OF THE YEAR
“Love Yourself” – Justin Bieber

CHARTTOPPER AWARD
Justin Bieber

FANS’ CHOICE
Alessia Cara

FACTOR BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST
The Strumbellas

Congrats, all!

The awards are part of Canadian Music Week, a conference and music festival that takes place from April 18-23 in Toronto. Votes for the CRMAs are cast by music directors, program directors and on-air personalities, with the exception of the Fans’ Choice award, which is voted online. Singer/songwriter Jonathan Roy and the bands Modern Space and Washboard Union also performed at the ceremony.

HollywoodLifers, are you happy with the results? Tell us what you think!

